GOV’T PRESSURED TO COMMIT TO REDUCING THE THE HARDSHIPS FACED BY CITIZENS – APNU

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government continues to face mounting criticism from the political opposition, which argues that the administration has failed to ease the growing financial hardships confronting ordinary Guyanese amid continuous spikes in the cost of food and essential household items.

During a press briefing on Friday, Director of Finance and APNU Member of Parliament Volda Lawrence sharply condemned the government for what she described as “a continuous failure to acknowledge the severe hardships” facing citizens. She accused the administration of reneging on several campaign promises made ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“Between 2020 and 2025, ordinary Guyanese have endured a harsh and sustained rise in the cost of living,” Lawrence said. “Government continues to offer vague, inadequate, and inconsistent cash-transfer promises—clear manifestations of weak fiscal planning.”

She argued that the strain on families has grown significantly over the past five years, noting that consumer prices continue to rise in 2025, with food prices driving month-to-month inflation.

“The government’s own Consumer Price Index data shows persistent inflationary pressure,” the MP stated. “But public outcry suggests increases are closer to 30 to 50 percent. Many Guyanese are reducing meal sizes and cutting essentials to make ends meet.”

Lawrence stressed that economic growth from the oil and gas sector does not automatically translate into improved household welfare, pointing out that GDP expansion alone cannot increase resilience for struggling families.

Meanwhile, APNU Parliamentarian Dr. Karen Cummings also criticized President Irfaan Ali for recent public comments related to support distribution.

“President Ali recently told Guyanese that ‘if you behave yourself, you get it this year,’” Dr. Cummings said. “That kind of language is disrespectful, improper, and politically coercive.”

The opposition maintains that the administration must take decisive and immediate action to reduce cost-of-living pressures and offer meaningful relief to families still grappling with steep inflation.

