Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomeCrimeMULTIPLE FUEL-SMUGGLING OPERATIONS LINKED TO GUYANA, FUEL SEIZED IN TWO SEPARATE RAIDS
CrimeNews

MULTIPLE FUEL-SMUGGLING OPERATIONS LINKED TO GUYANA, FUEL SEIZED IN TWO SEPARATE RAIDS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
88

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Surinamese law enforcement authorities have intercepted two primary fuel-smuggling operations this week, both believed to have originated in Guyana, resulting in the seizure of thousands of litres of gasoline and the investigation of multiple suspects.

According to police in Suriname’s West Region, the first operation took place on Wednesday after intelligence indicated that a vessel had illegally crossed the Corentyne River and landed with fuel. When officers arrived on the river’s right bank, they discovered several drums and jerry cans stacked near a clay dam, apparently prepared for transport.

Moments later, ranks observed a boat speeding away from the scene. Despite a warning shot, the captain reportedly refused to stop and disappeared upriver. The abandoned fuel was seized as evidence as investigators work to identify the individuals involved.

Officials say this incident follows another successful intervention earlier in the week in the Nickerie district. During a surveillance exercise, police intercepted a truck at a gas station loaded with fuel that had been transported from Guyana. Further checks uncovered four large square tanks carrying an estimated 4,000 litres of gasoline.

The gas station’s owner and an employee were arrested. After consultations with Suriname’s Public Prosecution Service, the matter was settled out of court, and both men were released after paying a significant fine.

Surinamese authorities say the crackdown on cross-border fuel trafficking will intensify as investigations continue, noting that illegal fuel trade remains a persistent problem along the shared Guyana–Suriname frontier.

Previous article
2026 GUYANA ENERGY CONFERENCE AND SUPPLY CHAIN SET FOR FEB 17-20 UNDER THE THEME “BUILDING TOMORROW’S FUTURE TODAY”
Next article
GOV’T PRESSURED TO COMMIT TO REDUCING THE THE HARDSHIPS FACED BY CITIZENS – APNU
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man chopped, beaten before being robbed of cash, valuables by armed...

VENEZUELAN WOMAN GETS SIX MONTHS IN JAIL FOR OPERATING BROTHEL