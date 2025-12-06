MAN ACCUSES POLICE FORCE UNFAIR TREATMENT, LOSING HOPE OF RECLAIMING HIS MOTORCYCLE THAT WAS CONFISCATED BY FORMER EMPLOYER

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

A truck driver is alleging unfair treatment and police inaction after his motorcycle—his only mode of transportation—was seized nearly three months ago by individuals connected to his former employer, Excel Engineering.

Marilyn Bianini told Nightly News that the incident occurred on September 23 while he was on duty at a construction site at La Souvenir. According to Bianini, representatives of Excel Engineering, owned by Zahir Khan and managed by Delvin Samson, removed his motorcycle without his permission.

“Months have passed, and my pleas for justice have fallen on deaf ears,” the frustrated driver said.

Bianini claims that when he contacted Samson, he was told the motorcycle would be returned only if he agreed to repair a company truck.

“He told me, until I make up my mind to fix Excel Engineering’s truck, then I will have my motorcycle,” Bianini recounted.

He further alleges that the Guyana Police Force has failed to act on his complaint. After realizing the motorcycle was missing, Bianini attempted to file a report at Sparendaam Police Station but said he was directed to the Beterverwagting (BV) Police Station instead.

When he later returned to Sparendaam to provide a statement, he claims he was told that instructions had been given to place him in the lockups.

“I have enough evidence to hold on to Zahir and Delvin Samson. These two fellas got knowledge about my motorcycle,” Bianini maintained, accusing authorities of “selective justice.”

Nightly News contacted Excel Engineering for a response, and Aisha Khan, the owner’s wife, said she was unaware of the situation.

Commander of Regional Division 4C, Senior Superintendent Khalil Pareshram, confirmed he is still awaiting feedback on the report—nearly three months after it was filed.

Bianini says he is now desperate, as the loss of his motorcycle is severely affecting his ability to get to and from work. He is pleading for intervention so the matter can be resolved.

