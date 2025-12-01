SHADOW MINISTER CALLS FOR CRACKDOWN ON ‘TRIGGER-HAPPY COPS’

GEORGETOWN – A horrifying video of a police rank wildly firing what appears to be an issued high-powered rifle in Port Kaituma has drawn sharp condemnation from APNU Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Sherod Duncan, who is calling the incident a frightening sign of collapsing discipline in the Guyana Police Force.

In the viral clip, the uniformed rank is seen pointing the rifle at civilians and firing shots into a public road, prompting panicked residents to scatter. Two women were forced to physically restrain him, as onlookers screamed for help. Reports suggest the rank was intoxicated and had been involved in an argument shortly before the incident.

Duncan says this is more than just a case of a reckless officer losing control. He argues that this is systemic failure, a wake-up call that Guyanese can no longer ignore.

“This is what happens when accountability breaks down,” Duncan stated. “Citizens are now being terrorised by those who are sworn to protect them.”

He said the event exposes deep cracks in the Force’s chain of command, training, and mental-fitness evaluations, especially in remote regions. Duncan also criticized what he calls the government’s poor security oversight, saying the culture of impunity has emboldened some ranks to behave like lawless enforcers on the streets.

The Shadow Minister is demanding an urgent, independent review into operational conduct across regional divisions, including psychological assessments for armed ranks.

“We cannot rely on internal excuses and cover-ups,” Duncan said. “The Minister of Home Affairs and the Commissioner of Police must be held responsible for restoring order and public trust, before another innocent life is lost.”

The Guyana Police Force has since confirmed that the rank has been placed under close arrest and that the Office of Professional Responsibility has launched a full investigation.

But Duncan insists that the public deserves more than routine statements.

“People must feel safe in their own communities,” he said. “Right now, the danger is coming from the very uniforms they are taught to trust.”

As the country waits for answers, one thing remains painfully clear: confidence in national security now hangs by a thread.

