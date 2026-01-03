Sunday, January 4, 2026
MV KANAWAN EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL  ISSUE EN ROUTE TO SUPENAAM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Passengers aboard the MV Kanawan experienced a brief scare on Wednesday after the ferry developed a mechanical issue while en route from Parika to Supenaam along the Essequibo River.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill confirmed that the vessel encountered a problem with its steering system during its third scheduled trip for the day, shortly after midday, near the Wanam Point.

According to the Minister, rather than allowing the ferry to drift uncontrollably in the river, the captain and crew took a precautionary and calculated decision to manoeuvre the vessel toward the riverbank — commonly referred to as “bracing the bush” — to allow engineers to address the issue safely.

The steering malfunction occurred at approximately 12:10 hrs. Onboard engineers responded immediately and restored the steering system within minutes. By 12:15 hrs, the issue had been resolved, and the ferry resumed its journey without further incident.

The MV Kanawan subsequently arrived and docked safely at Supenaam around 13:10 hrs. Minister Edghill noted that the vessel continued operating for the remainder of the day without any additional mechanical problems.

The Public Works Minister also urged members of the public to exercise caution when consuming information circulating on social media, warning that misinformation and exaggerated reports can lead to unnecessary panic. He encouraged citizens to rely on official updates from the relevant authorities.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were safely transported to their destination.

JANUARY 2026 – STILL NO RELEASE OF 2022 CENSUS DATA,NO CLEAR ANSWERS FROM GOVERNMENT
GOV’T MUST PUT CITIZENS FIRST IN WAKE OF SOCIO-ECONOMIC CHALLENGES – NORTON’S NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO PPP/C ADMINISTRATION
