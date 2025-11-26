GOV’T LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SAFETY AND WAGE CLAIMS AT GOLD MOUNTAIN OPERATIONS

GEORGETOWN — The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning says it has begun an immediate investigation into serious concerns raised in several videos posted online about working conditions at the Chinese-owned gold mining company, Zijin Gold Mountain Ya Mei Construction Inc.

The videos, shared on social media under the Team Mohamed’s page, allege unsafe underground operations, poor worker compensation, and health risks affecting Guyanese employees at the company’s Aurora Goldfield site. The Ministry said this is the first time such issues have reached its attention through public circulation, noting that no formal complaints had previously been filed.

Labour Minister Keoma Griffith has instructed the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations. Officials will meet with all relevant parties, including workers and the company’s management, to gather evidence before determining the next steps.

The Ministry is urging both workers and employers to come forward, noting that any grievances over wages or benefits should be addressed through the established conciliation process under the Labour Act. The legislation is designed to ensure that disputes are resolved fairly, with both sides satisfied with the final outcome.

In its statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers’ rights and ensuring that all employees in Guyana are treated fairly and work in safe, healthy conditions. It also emphasized its ongoing efforts to strengthen workplace protections and guarantee compliance with safety standards across every sector.

Minister Griffith reminded the public that Guyana’s laws provide a clear framework for workplace safety, employee relations, and dispute resolution, and he promised that the Ministry will take the concerns raised in the videos seriously.

Like this: Like Loading...