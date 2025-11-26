Wednesday, November 26, 2025
GUYANESE CAR DEALER IN VIN TAMPERING SCHEME: MORE EVIDENCE, VICTIMS COME FORWARD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

The plot has thickened in what appears to be a massive luxury-vehicle fraud scheme that is believed to be robbing the State of billions in revenue.

As HGP Nightly News awaits an official response from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the widening duty-evasion scandal, a critical new development surfaced on Monday.

The owner of a green Range Rover—now at the centre of the controversy—presented her vehicle and documents to Nightly News for verification. During an on-site inspection, she revealed the VIN tag affixed to the SUV. When checked against official records, the VIN matched that of a black vehicle, confirming that the tag was either tampered with, altered, or transferred from another luxury SUV.

To eliminate any uncertainty, the owner took Nightly News to a second Range Rover—a red model that has never been modified. The VIN tag on that vehicle correctly identified it as red, precisely as listed in the database.

The side-by-side comparison removed all doubt:
The VIN on the green Range Rover does not belong to that vehicle.

This finding intensifies mounting concerns about a sophisticated operation involving VIN manipulation, fraudulent vehicle identities, and possible large-scale tax evasion linked to high-end imports.

International investigators continue to zoom in on what is increasingly being viewed as a transnational scheme, and multiple sources point to a well-known, well-connected Guyanese auto dealership as being at the centre of the alleged operation.

HGP Nightly News will continue to pursue official responses and provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS AND A CALL FOR JUSTICE,MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A PIG
GOV’T LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SAFETY AND WAGE CLAIMS AT GOLD MOUNTAIN OPERATIONS
