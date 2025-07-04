REGIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN MARK GORING BACKS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED FOR PRESIDENT

LINDEN, Guyana – With less than two months to go before Guyanese head to the polls, Regional Vice Chairman of Region Ten, Mark Goring, has formally endorsed presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, describing him as the only candidate with the credibility and compassion needed to heal national divisions and deliver meaningful change.

In a statement issued Thursday, Goring voiced frustration with what he described as a political system that has failed ordinary citizens. He accused the current administration of using state institutions as tools of intimidation, arguing that the promise of “One Guyana” has become a slogan masking deeper inequality and corruption.

“Too many people feel left behind,” Goring said. “They’re tired of empty speeches and handouts. What they want is fairness, stability, and opportunity.”

Goring, a long-time advocate for development in Region Ten, said his decision to endorse Mohamed comes from watching him act on behalf of citizens in a way that goes beyond politics. “This is not about power,” he added. “It’s about service. And in Azruddin Mohamed, I see someone who genuinely wants to uplift people from every walk of life.”

The endorsement is rooted in a vision of a more equitable Guyana—one where basic services like electricity and water are reliable, where job creation is a priority, and where the justice system functions independently of political influence. Goring emphasized the need to restore public trust in institutions, beginning with the police force, the courts, and the media.

“There is a real hunger for leadership that includes—not divides. People want to feel safe, respected, and heard. That’s what Azruddin represents,” he said.

For many in Region Ten, where unemployment and underdevelopment remain pressing concerns, Goring’s backing of Mohamed is expected to resonate deeply. Residents in mining communities and riverine areas have repeatedly called for more responsive governance and improved infrastructure. Goring’s message taps directly into those frustrations.

He also addressed growing public concern about immigration, calling for clear and fair regulation that prioritizes Guyanese citizens while ensuring migrants respect local laws, culture, and language.

The statement ends on a hopeful note, with Goring appealing for unity and participation. “Together, we will build a Guyana where every citizen can thrive. That’s the goal. That’s the promise. And that’s why I’m standing with Azruddin Mohamed.”

As the campaign season intensifies, the endorsement may help galvanize support in a region often seen as a political bellwether. Goring’s message is clear: the time for business as usual is over. Now, he says, it’s time for leadership that listens.

