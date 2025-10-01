Wednesday, October 1, 2025
GUYANA EARNS NINE-YEAR ‘TIER 1’ STREAK, BUT U.S. CLAIMS MORE MUST BE DONE

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – October 1, 2025 The government is celebrating a major international acknowledgment in the fight against modern slavery, with Guyana securing the coveted “Tier 1” ranking in the U.S. State Department’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report. This marks the ninth consecutive year the country has achieved the highest possible status, signifying that the government claims it fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, heralded the Tier 1 placement as evidence of the government’s “unwavering dedication and effective action” against the grave human rights violation. She claims the Ministry and the wider government remain “steadfast in its commitment to eradicate human trafficking” through a comprehensive approach that includes safeguarding vulnerable groups, intensifying anti-trafficking operations, and providing robust support to victims and survivors via the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The Minister specifically highlighted a national commitment to the “relentless prosecution of offenders” and strengthening local and international partnerships.

The TIP Report itself highlighted several advancements in Guyana’s anti-trafficking framework, including an increased prosecution rate, the successful conviction of a sex trafficker who was allegedly ordered to pay restitution, and enhanced collaboration with foreign governments to investigate trafficking cases effectively. Furthermore, the report noted increased funding for protection and prevention efforts.

However, the U.S. State Department’s report also outlined twelve critical recommendations for Guyana to continue strengthening its efforts. These urgent recommendations claim a need to increase prosecutions and convictions, particularly in cases involving child victims; eliminate recruitment fees allegedly charged to workers; and expand spot inspections in high-risk sectors such as mining and logging. The report further urges the government to enforce restitution orders promptly and proactively screen vulnerable populations, including migrants, for signs of trafficking. Most sternly, the recommendations claim that convicted traffickers and any complicit officials must face adequate penalties.

Minister Walrond concluded by stressing that the Government is “firmly committed” to addressing these recommendations with urgency, promising to deploy advanced policies and rigorous monitoring to disrupt trafficking networks and safeguard victims. She urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately to the Counter-Trafficking in Persons 24/7 Hotline.

