NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE TO BE COMMISSIONED ON OCTOBER 5.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

After several missed deadlines, the Government of Guyana has finally set a date for the commissioning of the much-anticipated New Demerara River Bridge.

The multi-million US dollar structure will officially open on October 5, 2025, marking a major milestone in Guyana’s infrastructural development.

Authorities say the commissioning of the state-of-the-art cable-stayed bridge will bring immediate relief to thousands of commuters who face daily bottlenecks on the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge. The new facility is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly during morning and evening rush-hour periods.

With modern engineering features and greater traffic capacity, the New Demerara River Bridge is being hailed as one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Guyana. It is designed not only to improve travel efficiency but also to enhance national connectivity, supporting economic growth and trade.

The October 5 commissioning will include an official opening ceremony with government officials, engineers, and stakeholders expected to be in attendance.

