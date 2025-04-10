15 & 21-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY OF CHINESE SUPERMARKET

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Two suspected bandits were shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery at a Chinese supermarket on Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits stormed into the supermarket brandishing firearms, demanding cash and valuables from the owners and customers inside. Their robbery attempt quickly unraveled when a vigilant armed security guard confronted the suspects, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Both suspects were fatally wounded, collapsing inside the store. Authorities have since recovered an illegal firearm from the scene.

Nearby residents and store owners expressed shock, describing the incident as another tragic reminder of Georgetown’s ongoing struggles with violent crime.

“We live in fear every day, and something needs to change,” one bystander told HGPTV.

Police investigations continue into the incident.

