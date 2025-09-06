Saturday, September 6, 2025
PRESIDENT’S ANTAGONISM TOWARDS THE PRESS AGAIN ON FULL DISPLAY, DEMANDS THAT HE BE ADDRESSED AS PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic and sitting Head of State, Irfaan Ali, clashed with the press on Friday as the recount of ballots continued at the Guyana Elections Commission headquarters.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

When pressed by HGP Nightly News about reports of irregularities during the recount, President Ali insisted the elections were “free and fair” and said he personally observed “none.”

But the exchange quickly escalated when Ali demanded that he be addressed as “President Ali” instead of by his full name. His increasingly hostile tone toward reporters drew attention, with critics pointing out his repeated antagonism toward the independent press.

Observers say Ali’s stance fits into a pattern of anti-journalism behavior over the last five years, contributing to Guyana’s documented decline in press freedom.

The president cut the engagement short, walking away from questions as his supporters applauded from behind.

