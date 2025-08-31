Sunday, August 31, 2025
GECOM CEO: ELECTION RESULTS LIKELY BY SEPTEMBER 3 NIGHT, DECLARATION ON 4TH

Georgetown, Guyana – August 31, 2025 – Guyanese voters may know the outcome of Monday’s General and Regional Elections by the evening of September 3, with an official declaration expected the following morning, Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking at a Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) press conference on the eve of the polls, Persaud explained that the timeline is dependent on a smooth tabulation process and the absence of recount requests.

“Declarations in the districts [may happen] by the evening of the third, providing that there are no requests for recount,” Persaud told reporters. “Once those district declarations are done, I should receive all by the morning of the fourth, and it will then be taken to the Commission for a declaration subsequently.”

The CEO assured that GECOM has contingency systems in place to guard against disruptions, including backup power and secure internet access for the scanning and uploading of Statements of Poll (SOPs). He stressed that all SOPs will be published online for transparency.

The revised projection comes after Persaud previously suggested that results could be known as early as the night of September 2. On Sunday, however, he clarified that the Commission had not fully factored in the time-intensive process of tabulating results across the districts.

With heightened public scrutiny following past election controversies, Persaud emphasized that transparency measures are firmly in place. Still, he cautioned that recounts or other delays could shift the timeline.

