GECOM OFFICIALS ESCAPE UNHARMED AS SHOTS FIRED FROM VENEZUELAN SHORE

Georgetown, Guyana – August 31, 2025 – A Joint Services patrol escorting Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials and ballot boxes in Region 7 came under gunfire from across the Venezuelan border on Sunday afternoon, sparking fresh security concerns just hours before Guyanese head to the polls.

According to an official statement, the incident occurred at about 14:30 hrs along the Upper Cuyuni River, in the vicinity of Bamboo, as the team was transporting election materials to remote polling stations.

The escort unit, which included ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force, immediately returned fire and maneuvered the vessels out of danger. At the time, nine GECOM officials were on board.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were sustained and none of the ballot boxes or election materials were damaged or compromised. Despite the exchange of gunfire, the mission continued, and ballot boxes were safely delivered to polling stations at Cumang Landing, Kurutuku, and Dukuquarie Landing.

An earlier delivery at Tumbung was also completed without incident. “The Joint Services remain alert and continue to coordinate closely with GECOM to ensure the security of all election-related operations,” the release said, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.

The episode underscores the heightened tension along Guyana’s western border with Venezuela, where disputes over territory have long simmered. With Election Day set for September 1, security forces are under pressure to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted conduct of the vote, even in remote frontier communities.

