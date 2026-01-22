Thursday, January 22, 2026
GAS STATION BOMBING CASE POSTPONED AS DEFENCE CHALLENGE CONFESSIONS

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

The high-profile gas station bombing case that stunned the nation and claimed the life of a young child has been postponed, as the court considers critical legal issues surrounding alleged confessions and access to legal representation.

The matter, stemming from the October 26, 2025 bombing, was adjourned on Wednesday and is scheduled to return for report on February 4, 2026. The proceedings were held before Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

During the hearing, the court was informed that significant legal questions remain unresolved, particularly in relation to alleged confession statements and whether the accused had proper access to legal counsel.

Attorney Mikel Puran, representing accused Johnny Boodram, told the court that the defence intends to formally challenge confession statements which the prosecution plans to rely upon. According to the defence, the statements are false and were improperly obtained. Written submissions outlining the challenge are expected to be filed by January 28, after which the court will rule on the admissibility of the statements.

Meanwhile, prime suspect Daniel Alexander Ramirez Poedemo and co-accused Alexander Bettencourt informed the court, through a translator, that they are currently without legal representation. They explained that since their arrest, they have been unable to contact their families, making it difficult to secure attorneys. Both men requested assistance from the court to facilitate communication with relatives so legal counsel can be arranged. The magistrate acknowledged the issue as part of the ongoing proceedings.

In light of these unresolved matters, the court adjourned the case to allow time for the legal challenges and representation issues to be addressed.

Poedemo and Bettencourt are among seven persons charged in connection with the deadly explosion at the Mobil Service Station. The blast killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured several others, including children.

The other accused are Jennifer Rodriguez, Johnny Boodram, Krystal LaCruz, Wayne Correia, and Ramesh Pramdeo. Police have laid terrorism-related charges in the matter and have indicated that the State intends to pursue the maximum penalties allowed under the law.

