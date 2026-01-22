WALTON- DESIR THREATENED BOYCOTT OF 2026 BUDGET PRESENTATION  IF MEETING TO ELECT LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION WAS NOT SET

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

A date has now been confirmed for the election of Guyana’s Leader of the Opposition, hours after the Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement publicly warned that her party would boycott the 2026 Budget presentation if the constitutional process continued to be delayed.

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement and Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir made it clear that her participation in the upcoming budget debate was contingent on the Speaker of the National Assembly convening the required meeting to elect an Opposition Leader.

Walton-Desir stated that while she remains prepared to contribute meaningfully to national discourse, she would not condone what she described as unconstitutional conduct. She stressed that Guyanese citizens deserve transparency, accountability, and proper parliamentary scrutiny, not procedural shortcuts.

The MP has been among the most vocal opposition figures on the issue since the opening of the 13th Parliament, repeatedly calling for compliance with Article 184 of the Constitution, which governs the election of the Opposition Leader.

Her warning was followed by a dramatic late-night address by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, delivered amid protests outside his residence. During the broadcast, Nadir sharply criticised the prospect of a “fugitive offender” being elected to the post.

The Speaker publicly urged opposition Members of Parliament to block the election of Azruddin Mohamed as Opposition Leader, citing concerns over his legal status. Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, currently holds a majority of opposition seats in the National Assembly.

Despite his objections, Nadir announced that a meeting of non-governmental Members of Parliament will be held on Monday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m., to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

The announcement marks a turning point after months of political deadlock and mounting pressure from opposition parties, civil society, and international observers. It also comes just hours before the Government is scheduled to present the 2026 National Budget, a coincidence that has further heightened political tensions.

With the date now set, attention turns to whether the election process will proceed smoothly and whether opposition unity—or division—will shape the outcome of a decision central to Guyana’s parliamentary democracy.

