Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomeNewsWALTON- DESIR THREATENED BOYCOTT OF 2026 BUDGET PRESENTATION  IF MEETING TO ELECT...
NewsPolitics

WALTON- DESIR THREATENED BOYCOTT OF 2026 BUDGET PRESENTATION  IF MEETING TO ELECT LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION WAS NOT SET

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
84

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

A date has now been confirmed for the election of Guyana’s Leader of the Opposition, hours after the Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement publicly warned that her party would boycott the 2026 Budget presentation if the constitutional process continued to be delayed.

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement and Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir made it clear that her participation in the upcoming budget debate was contingent on the Speaker of the National Assembly convening the required meeting to elect an Opposition Leader.

Walton-Desir stated that while she remains prepared to contribute meaningfully to national discourse, she would not condone what she described as unconstitutional conduct. She stressed that Guyanese citizens deserve transparency, accountability, and proper parliamentary scrutiny, not procedural shortcuts.

The MP has been among the most vocal opposition figures on the issue since the opening of the 13th Parliament, repeatedly calling for compliance with Article 184 of the Constitution, which governs the election of the Opposition Leader.

Her warning was followed by a dramatic late-night address by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, delivered amid protests outside his residence. During the broadcast, Nadir sharply criticised the prospect of a “fugitive offender” being elected to the post.

The Speaker publicly urged opposition Members of Parliament to block the election of Azruddin Mohamed as Opposition Leader, citing concerns over his legal status. Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, currently holds a majority of opposition seats in the National Assembly.

Despite his objections, Nadir announced that a meeting of non-governmental Members of Parliament will be held on Monday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m., to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

The announcement marks a turning point after months of political deadlock and mounting pressure from opposition parties, civil society, and international observers. It also comes just hours before the Government is scheduled to present the 2026 National Budget, a coincidence that has further heightened political tensions.

With the date now set, attention turns to whether the election process will proceed smoothly and whether opposition unity—or division—will shape the outcome of a decision central to Guyana’s parliamentary democracy.

Previous article
CHIEF CITIZEN ALFRED MENTORE DEBUNKS CLAIM BY CONTRACTED GARBAGE DISPOSAL SERVICES OF NOT BEING PAID ON TIME
Next article
GAS STATION BOMBING CASE POSTPONED AS DEFENCE CHALLENGE CONFESSIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PNC/R AND WPA TO ENTER 2025 ELECTIONS AS A COALITION

PLANS APACE TO INSTALL OXYGEN WALL OUTLETS AT REGIONAL HOSPITALS ACROSS...