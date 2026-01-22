AG WARNS AGAINST APPOINTMENT OF ‘FUGITIVE OFFENDER’  AS OPPOSITION LEADER

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has made it clear that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is firmly opposed to what he described as the elevation of a fugitive offender to the constitutional post of Leader of the Opposition.

Nandlall’s comments come as Opposition Members of Parliament are expected to convene on Monday, January 26, to elect a new Opposition Leader, following an announcement by Manzoor Nadir.

The Attorney General said the PPP/C is on record opposing the appointment of an individual who has been sanctioned by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and indicted in the United States. He warned that elevating such a person to one of the country’s highest constitutional offices could have serious implications for Guyana’s parliamentary system, international reputation, and diplomatic relations.

According to Nandlall, the consequences would extend beyond Guyana, potentially reflecting negatively on the wider English-speaking Caribbean and the Commonwealth. He described the move as “making history for all the wrong reasons,” stressing that the governing party would not support such an outcome under any circumstances.

The Attorney General further underscored the importance of the office of Leader of the Opposition, describing it as an “alternative presidency” with far-reaching constitutional responsibilities. He cautioned that Guyana has yet to fully grasp the potential impact such an appointment could have on governance, state institutions, and international engagement.

Nandlall also referenced comments from the United States Ambassador, which he said suggest that repercussions could follow if the appointment proceeds, though he did not elaborate on the specific nature of those consequences.

In the 65-member National Assembly, 36 seats are held by the PPP/C. On the opposition benches, 16 Members of Parliament represent We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), 12 represent A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and one represents the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM).

The parliamentary opposition is constitutionally required to elect a Leader of the Opposition, a process now expected to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

