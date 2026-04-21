FUEL SHORTAGE MUST BE LAID SQUARELY AT THE FEET OF THE PPP/C GOVERNMENT, CLEAR INDICATION THAT IT FAILED TO PLAN DESPITE RECORD OIL REVENUES – M.P FERNANDES

“A Predictable Failure”: MP Juretha Fernandes Blasts Gov’t for Fuel Crisis Amid Oil Wealth

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Shadow Minister of Finance and APNU Member of Parliament, Juretha Fernandes, has delivered a scathing assessment of the ongoing fuel shortage, characterizing it as a “predictable outcome” of the PPP/C government’s failure to translate record oil revenues into national energy security. Speaking in the wake of widespread closures at gas stations across the country, the economist argued that the administration’s lack of foresight has left Guyana unnecessarily vulnerable to global supply chain shocks.

The “Planning Gap” in an Oil Powerhouse

Fernandes highlighted the paradox of Guyana’s current economic status: while the nation is projected to produce over 840,000 barrels of crude per day in 2026, its citizens are lining up for hours to secure imported refined gasoline.

Negligence Over Foresight: Fernandes argued that the fuel crisis was “neither sudden nor unforeseen,” pointing to years of warnings about the fragility of Guyana’s import-dependent energy model.

Fernandes argued that the fuel crisis was “neither sudden nor unforeseen,” pointing to years of warnings about the fragility of Guyana’s import-dependent energy model. Reactive vs. Proactive: She criticized the government for focusing narrowly on “temporary price controls” and National Budget updates while neglecting the physical infrastructure needed to buffer the country against events like the current Strait of Hormuz disruption.

She criticized the government for focusing narrowly on “temporary price controls” and National Budget updates while neglecting the physical infrastructure needed to buffer the country against events like the current disruption. Infrastructure Deficit: A primary point of contention for the MP is the continued lack of bulk fuel storage capacity. Fernandes maintains that the government’s failure to establish a strategic reserve capable of sustaining the country for months is “indefensible” given the billions currently sitting in the Natural Resource Fund.

Demands for a “Resilient Framework”

As an economist, Fernandes is calling for a move away from “surface-level excuses” toward an integrated national energy strategy that prioritizes local resilience.

Strategic Reserves: Immediate action is requested to construct climate-controlled storage and strategic fuel bunkers that can decouple Guyana’s domestic supply from short-term shipping delays.

Immediate action is requested to construct climate-controlled storage and strategic fuel bunkers that can decouple Guyana’s domestic supply from short-term shipping delays. Infrastructure Acceleration: Fernandes is pushing for the expedited development of energy projects—including the proposed refinery—to reduce the nearly 40% increase in import costs recently reported by the Guyana Energy Agency.

Fernandes is pushing for the expedited development of energy projects—including the proposed refinery—to reduce the nearly in import costs recently reported by the Guyana Energy Agency. Transparency: The MP called for full accountability in how energy contracts are awarded, echoing V-PAC’s recent demands for disclosure in the Public Works sector.

Resource Wealth is Not Security

For Juretha Fernandes, the current lines at the pump are a “stark reminder” that having oil in the ground does not equate to power in the tank. She warned that without disciplined leadership and a shift toward long-term planning, Guyana will remain an “emerging giant with clay feet,” susceptible to every tremor in the global market. As the first fuel shipments since the crisis began to arrive this week, the MP’s message remains clear: the government must correct its course to ensure that Guyanese never have to face a “dry pump” again.

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