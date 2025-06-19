Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeNewsCOALITION BREAKDOWN: AFC AND APNU TO GO SEPARATE WAYS
News

COALITION BREAKDOWN: AFC AND APNU TO GO SEPARATE WAYS

By HGPTV
0
584

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – June 19, 2025 — The Alliance For Change (AFC) has pulled the plug on coalition negotiations with the APNU following a dramatic shift in loyalties by three of its top members.

Sherod Duncan, Juretha Fernandes, and Ricky Ramsaroop made headlines on Tuesday when their names appeared on the APNU’s list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. The move triggered an immediate response from the AFC, which stripped them of party membership, citing a clear breach of its constitutional rules.

A day later, party leader Nigel Hughes confirmed what many had already suspected: talks between the AFC and APNU are no longer on the table.

“That moment has passed,” Hughes told reporters outside a GECOM stakeholder meeting. “We’re now focused on our campaign. We believe the policies we’re offering to the public will speak for themselves.”

Hughes avoided assigning blame but noted that the negotiations never gained real momentum. The final break, he said, was not just about the defection of the three members, but a culmination of unresolved disagreements.

On the issue of the trio’s departure, Hughes was firm. “Our Constitution is unambiguous. If you align yourself with another party while still a member, your membership ends. That’s the position. So, the APNU now has three former members of the AFC on its slate.”

Adding fuel to the fire, the APNU has announced that Fernandes — previously the AFC’s lead spokesperson on finance — will be its Prime Ministerial Candidate. According to Hughes, her candidacy was never discussed during coalition meetings, which were centered more on structure and principles than individual names.

“She was never mentioned,” he said. “The talks were always about policy direction. The only individual position the APNU insisted on was that the Presidential Candidate must come from the PNC.”

Meanwhile, APNU leader and Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton addressed the collapse of the talks, saying his party had exhausted every attempt to reach a workable agreement.

“We spent a long time trying to build a coalition,” Norton said. “At some point, with an election looming, we had to make a call and move forward with clarity.”

Discussions between the two sides had dragged on for over six months, hampered by disagreements over power-sharing. The AFC had initially sought 65% control of any joint arrangement — a demand that was later reduced to 55%, and finally to 35%. But that wasn’t enough to seal the deal, as other elements of the proposal also failed to satisfy the APNU.

With the breakdown now public and final, both parties are preparing to head into the election season independently. For the AFC, it marks a significant departure from the coalition politics that have shaped its recent history. Whether it can rally voters behind its solo platform remains to be seen.

Previous article
APNU REBUFFS AFC CLAIMS OVER PRIME MINISTERIAL CANDIDATE DISPUTE
Next article
PPP/C REJECTS RACIAL DIVISION, PUSHES INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT—JAGDEO
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FIRE DESTROYS GUYOIL’S BOND

INDIGENOUS YOUTHS STILL STRUGGLING WITH ACCESS TO ONLINE LEARNING