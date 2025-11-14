FROM TAKING ON JOBS AT GROCERY STORES AND SUPERMARKETS, ALBOUYSTOWN GIRL NOW ADMITTED TO BAR, SAMANTHA NILES, THE STORY OF FAILURES TO SUCCESS

BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Prasad-Niles, a proud daughter of Albouystown, was on Thursday, November 13, 2025, officially admitted to the local bar before Madam Justice Deborah Kumar-Chetty at the Supreme Court of Judicature—closing a remarkable chapter in a journey defined by resilience, faith, and relentless determination.

Prasad-Niles began her academic journey at Ketley Primary School before attending Brickdam Secondary, where she completed nine subjects in 2013. But her path to becoming an attorney-at-law was far from straightforward.

Growing up in Albouystown—an area often stigmatised—she faced financial hardship and limited opportunities. Yet she refused to allow these realities to dictate her future.

FROM FAILURE TO FIGHTING BACK

Samantha recalls one of her earliest setbacks:

Failing third form.

Instead of repeating the year, the newly introduced “No Child Left Behind” policy promoted her forward—a moment she says changed everything.

“It was a setback that could have defined me… but something inside of me shifted. I refused to let my circumstances control my future.”

As the middle child in her family, she often lacked basic school supplies. To stay afloat, she spent her August and Christmas holidays working in grocery stores and supermarkets, using her earnings to fund her education.

FORCED INTO THE WORKFORCE — AND A NEW DREAM

With no money for Sixth Form, Samantha entered the workforce immediately.

Her first job was at New Timehri Handling Services (NTHS) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where she worked as a check-in agent.

The job ignited a passion for aviation—but she still yearned for higher education.

In 2018, she took a decisive leap by enrolling in CAPE Sociology and Law at Chase Academy, which later qualified her to apply to the University of Guyana (UG). But her 2019 UG application was denied—first due to the department exceeding its quota, and later because her employment contract barred her from studying until after three years of service.

A LIFE-CHANGING TURNING POINT

Around the same time, Samantha secured a job as an administrative assistant in the Office of the Prime Minister under then-Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

She credits this as the moment her legal career truly began.

Attorney-at-Law Samantha Prasad-Niles (far left) with Attorneys-at-Law Nickesha Daniels, Eden Corbin, and Brittany Croal.

“Law was never my first choice—I wanted to be a paediatrician. But Prime Minister Nagamootoo encouraged me to pursue law.”

She attempted the pre-law programme at Nations University but withdrew after struggling to balance work and academics.

Still, she persisted.

THE CANU BREAKTHROUGH

A vacancy advertised by then-prosecutor Konyo Sandiford-Holder led to Samantha being hired as a paralegal at the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) after a competitive selection process.

The role exposed her to anti-money laundering, criminal investigations, fraud, corruption, and prosecution procedures—experience that would shape her legal career.

After years of hard work, she applied again to UG—and was rejected again.

This time she fought back.

She drafted a letter to the Vice Chancellor appealing the decision.

Her appeal was accepted, and the university expanded its quota to accommodate her.

LAW SCHOOL STRUGGLES — AND A LEAP OF FAITH

Balancing full-time work with a Bachelor of Laws degree was grueling.

At one point, an illness and hospital stay forced her to reckon with life’s fragility.

She also lost her grandmother and failed two courses—both of which she later rewrote.

In August 2023, she was shortlisted among the top 25 for entry into Hugh Wooding Law School. But tuition fees remained a significant barrier.

“I packed my bags, sold most of my belongings, resigned from my job, and left for Trinidad with enough money for just two months’ rent. I trusted God.”

Throughout her time at Hugh Wooding, she leaned heavily on her support system—her husband Mark Niles, close friends Nickesha, Brittany, and Eden Corbin, who loaned her a laptop when hers crashed before finals.

FAITH, PURPOSE & THE CALL TO SERVE

Samantha credits her perseverance to her Christian faith, guided by verses from Philippians 1:6 and Philippians 4:6.

She emphasized that her journey was never about personal gain:

“The role of an attorney is not just legal expertise—it is stewardship of justice and compassion. My mission is to uplift, empower, and serve.”

Prasad-Niles is now pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Legislative Drafting, aiming to shape Guyana’s legal landscape.

Her message to young people:

“It’s not where you start, but the direction you choose. Every setback is an invitation to rise higher.”

