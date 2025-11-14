EDUCATION MINISTRY ORDERS MAJOR SHAKE-UP OF SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME

Saturday, November 15, 2025
GEORGETOWN – The Ministry of Education has announced a sweeping review of the National School Feeding Programme amid growing public concerns about food quality and nutritional value.

Education Minister Sonia Parag said the overhaul is aimed at strengthening the programme’s impact and ensuring that every child receives meals that meet proper health standards. Parag, who assumed office in September, said she immediately met with the School Feeding Unit to assess how the programme functions on a daily basis and discuss ways to improve its reach and effectiveness.

“We sat down to understand the operations of the programme and how we can improve it to create the impact that we want,” she said in a statement. As part of the review, the Ministry is working closely with the Carnegie School of Home Economics to evaluate the existing menu and raise its nutritional output.

Officials say the goal is to guarantee meals that support children’s health, concentration, and academic performance. The Ministry also acknowledged recent complaints circulating publicly and on social media, promising that each report will be investigated “with urgency and fairness.”

It added that while it is willing to work with all service providers who meet the required standards, there will be zero tolerance for negligence or substandard practices. “There will be no compromise when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of our children,” the statement emphasized.

Headteachers were further reminded that they play a crucial supervisory role in spotting and reporting issues within the programme. The Ministry urged them to promptly escalate concerns to its central office to help safeguard the programme’s success.

