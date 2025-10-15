Wednesday, October 15, 2025
DR. DEFRANCE NOW REALISES THAT HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER PLAYS THE TUNE, AS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WIN AND ANUG SOURS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Dr. Mark Defrance Speaks Out on Breakdown Between WIN and ANUG.

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The fragile political partnership between We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has reportedly collapsed, with Dr. Mark Defrance, the former leader of ANUG, attributing the fallout to ego, money, and a lack of maturity within the coalition.

In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, Dr. Defrance disclosed that tensions flared shortly after the just-concluded General and Regional Elections, when the WIN leader allegedly asserted financial dominance over the alliance.

“You can have your say, but I will have my way — I control the M-O-N-E-Y,” were the words reportedly uttered by the WIN Party leader, according to Dr. Defrance.

He said the repeated emphasis on money as the defining power dynamic — even in text messages — eroded trust and respect within the partnership.

“It was made clear to me that it’s my money funding the campaign,” Dr. Defrance revealed. “That was among the major contributing factors to the breakdown in trust.”

Dr. Defrance described the WIN leader as “not mature enough to take constructive criticism”, adding that internal disagreements during the campaign led to him being “shunted aside” before election day.

The eventual outcome saw ANUG sidelined entirely, with none of its members included on the WIN parliamentary slate.

“People don’t want to hear the truth or take advice — even when it comes from someone with experience in an election cycle,” Defrance said.

Despite anticipating friction, he explained that ANUG members initially viewed the alliance as strategically beneficial, given their shared goal of gaining a parliamentary voice. However, those hopes were dashed when WIN retained full control of representation heading into the 12th Parliament.

Dr. Defrance acknowledged that his family connection to Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo — being the brother of the mother of two of Jagdeo’s children — may have contributed to unease within WIN’s leadership.

“The entire Guyana knows of my connection,” he said candidly. “So yes, I am viewed by some as someone who might have the PPP at heart.”

Nevertheless, he argued that his efforts to formalize cooperation through a joint document signed by both parties demonstrated his commitment to political unity, not division.

“I thought that document should have been enough to assuage any fears,” Dr. Defrance concluded.

The revelations cast new light on the internal rifts and financial power struggles that have undermined smaller coalition politics in Guyana’s post-election landscape.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
