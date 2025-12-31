FOUR REMANDED AFTER CANU INTERCEPTS OVER 31KG OF COCAINE ON EAST COAST

HGP Nightly News – Four individuals have been remanded to prison following a major drug-trafficking operation that resulted in the seizure of more than 31 kilograms of cocaine on the East Coast of Demerara.

The bust was carried out on Monday, December 29, 2025, by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), who were acting on received intelligence. The operation unfolded in the vicinity of Broad Street, Montrose, where officers intercepted a motor vehicle suspected of being linked to narcotics trafficking.

During a search of the vehicle, CANU ranks uncovered 27 brick-like parcels containing suspected cocaine. The narcotics were subsequently weighed and confirmed to total 31.452 kilograms.

Following the discovery, Andre Moonilall, Jermain Adams, Sherwin Laundry, and Amanda Lam were arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters along with the seized cocaine.

On Wednesday, Moonilall and Laundry appeared before Magistrate Nurse at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where they were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Both men pleaded not guilty. Bail was denied, and they were remanded to prison until February 9, 2026.

Adams and Lam were also brought before the same court, where they were charged with aiding in the trafficking of cocaine. They too pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Nurse denied bail and ordered that both accused be remanded to prison until February 9, 2026.

The seizure represents one of the larger cocaine interceptions on the East Coast in recent months, as authorities continue to intensify efforts to disrupt drug-trafficking networks operating across Guyana.

Investigations into the origin and intended destination of the cocaine are ongoing.

