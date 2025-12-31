Thursday, January 1, 2026
RODRIGUES, WIN LEADER TRADE BARBS, CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A public war of words has erupted between Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues and leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Mohamed, with both sides trading sharp accusations of corruption and impropriety.

The dispute was triggered by claims from Mohamed, who accused Minister Rodrigues—formerly Minister of Housing—of amassing significant personal wealth. At the same time, thousands of Guyanese continue to wait years for the allocation of house lots. He questioned the ownership and timing of specific properties allegedly linked to the minister and suggested that there were deficiencies in disclosures to the Integrity Commission.

In response, Minister Rodrigues firmly rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and misleading. She maintained that her assets were lawfully acquired through private transactions and not through state allocation, and insisted that all required declarations were submitted correctly in accordance with the law.

The minister also went on the offensive, accusing Mohamed and members of his family of attempting to divert public attention from what she described as serious international allegations, including sanctions-related matters involving them. She suggested that the accusations against her form part of a broader political strategy to discredit government officials.

Mohamed subsequently doubled down on his claims, asserting that the minister had failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding her assets. He further accused the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of deflection, arguing that the administration has avoided addressing what he described as genuine corruption concerns.

In a further escalation, Mohamed alleged that there were prior personal and financial ties between him and Minister Rodrigues before her appointment to Cabinet—claims the minister has not directly addressed.

The exchange unfolds against the backdrop of heightened political tensions following the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections. While the Guyana Elections Commission declared the PPP/C the winner of the polls, the WIN party has continued to position itself as an emerging opposition force, becoming increasingly vocal on governance and accountability.

As of publication, neither Rodrigues nor Mohamed has indicated whether the matter will be pursued through legal proceedings.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
