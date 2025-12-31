ALI MOVES AHEAD WITH TSC APPOINTMENTS, APNU SAYS CONSTITUTION WAS BREACHED

HGP Nightly News – A fresh constitutional confrontation has erupted after President Irfaan Ali pressed ahead with the swearing-in of seven members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), brushing aside opposition warnings that the move violates Guyana’s Constitution.

Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, the President defended the appointments, arguing that delaying the formation of the Commission would cripple the education system by stalling promotions, appointments, and retirements for thousands of teachers.

“I don’t want a new term to start without having the Commission in place to make important decisions that would allow the quality of teaching to improve and also allow more opportunities,” Ali said. The President acknowledged that Article 207(1) of the Constitution requires meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition for the appointment of certain members of the TSC.

However, he maintained that the absence of a formally appointed Opposition Leader cannot justify bringing constitutional bodies to a standstill. “The work of the government must continue. The work of the Constitution must continue,” Ali said. The Teaching Service Commission, established under the Teaching Service Commission Act of 1975, is an independent constitutional body tasked with overseeing teacher appointments, promotions, and disciplinary matters within the public education system.

Acting under the authority of Article 207, President Ali appointed Doodmattie Singh, Shafiran Bhajan, Lancelot Baptiste, Joan Davis-Monkhouse, Satti Jaisierisingh, Mayda Persaud, and Saddam Hussain to serve on the Commission for a three-year term, effective December 31, 2025.

OPPOSITION SAYS SWEARING-IN UNDERMINES CONSTITUTION

The Opposition, however, has rejected the President’s justification, warning that the process sets a dangerous precedent and erodes constitutional safeguards. In a statement responding to the media invitation for the ceremony, A Partnership for National Unity Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul argued that Article 207 of the Constitution is explicit in its requirements.

He noted that the Constitution provides for a seven-member Teaching Service Commission, with three members to be appointed by the President only after meaningful consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. According to Mahipaul, the administration’s reliance on the absence of an Opposition Leader does not absolve it of this obligation.

Mahipaul contended that responsibility for the absence of an Opposition Leader rests not with the 29 Opposition Members of Parliament, but with Manzoor Nadir, whom he said has not convened a meeting of Opposition MPs to facilitate a nomination.

He warned that proceeding under these circumstances reinforces fears of constitutional erosion, raising broader concerns about governance, respect for democratic norms, and accountability.

Mahipaul also criticised what he described as the silence of the international community, as debate continues over adherence to constitutional processes and the separation of powers in Guyana.

As the new Commission begins its work, the dispute underscores a widening rift over constitutional interpretation, with the government prioritising continuity and functionality, and the Opposition insisting that legality and consultation cannot be sacrificed for expediency.

Like this: Like Loading...