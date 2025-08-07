FORWARD GUYANA REFUSES TO SIGN ERC ELECTIONS CODE WITHOUT REFORMS

Georgetown, Guyana – August 7, 2025

In a bold move that could deepen public scrutiny of Guyana’s electoral systems, the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) has publicly declined to sign the Elections Code of Conduct proposed by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), citing major concerns about the code’s credibility, fairness, and enforceability.

At a time when political tensions are expected to rise ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections, Forward Guyana’s decision signals more than a procedural objection—it underscores broader concerns about institutional accountability and electoral equity in Guyana.

FGM Leader Demands Substance Over Symbolism

Amanza Walton Desir, the party’s presidential candidate and a long-time advocate for political reform, said Forward Guyana supports the principle of a Code of Conduct but cannot endorse what she called a symbolic gesture lacking real impact.

“We welcomed the spirit behind the ERC’s initiative,” she said. “We believe in peace, tolerance, and responsible political discourse. However, for the Code to be meaningful, it must be more than symbolic. It must be credible, enforceable, and rooted in equity.”

According to Walton Desir, the party submitted a detailed list of recommendations to the ERC pointing out structural flaws in the draft Code. These included its voluntary nature, lack of enforcement mechanisms, and absence of accountability for key actors like GECOM, the police, and state media. Though the ERC acknowledged receipt, the party says no amendments or meaningful follow-up ever took place.

Code “Fails to Guarantee Electoral Integrity”

FGM has made it clear that it does not oppose the existence of a code but believes this particular draft falls far short of ensuring a level playing field for all political actors—especially smaller or emerging parties.

Among the specific issues raised were:

The non-binding nature of the code, despite references to sanctions;

A lack of accountability provisions for major institutional players;

No guarantees of equal access or protections for smaller political groups.

“Signing a document with no mechanisms for redress, no equal treatment, and no consequences for breaches would not serve the public interest,” Walton Desir stated. “We cannot lend our credibility to a process that does not treat all parties fairly or guarantee the integrity of the elections.”

A Call for Genuine Reform

Forward Guyana reiterated its commitment to peaceful campaigning, the rule of law, and national unity, but stressed that these principles require more than lip service.

The party is now calling on the ERC to return to the table with stakeholders and revise the Code of Conduct in a way that earns public trust and ensures electoral fairness.

“We stand ready to work with all partners to strengthen democratic norms and preserve the peace,” Walton Desir said. “But symbolism must give way to substance if Guyana is to move forward.”

The Elections Code of Conduct, introduced by the Ethnic Relations Commission, is intended to foster respectful political engagement and minimize conflict during the election cycle. While the Code is a long-standing feature of Guyana’s elections landscape, critics have frequently questioned its effectiveness, noting that it lacks the legal teeth needed to hold violators accountable.

Forward Guyana’s refusal to sign may now force a wider national conversation about whether electoral reforms are keeping pace with democratic expectations—and whether public trust in the system can be rebuilt ahead of what is expected to be a hotly contested 2025 election.

Like this: Like Loading...