Thursday, August 7, 2025
TRAGEDY AT SEA: YOUNG CORENTYNE FISHERMAN DROWNS AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES

BERBICE – A quiet afternoon off the Corentyne coast turned tragic yesterday when 22-year-old fisherman Tamesh Takurdin lost his life in a drowning incident that has rocked the close-knit community of No. 65 Village.

According to police, Tamesh had gone out to sea with three other fishermen, including the boat’s captain, Ramesh Chunilall. Around 4:10 p.m., their fishing boat reportedly capsized under unclear circumstances. As panic unfolded in the rough waters, Tamesh fell overboard and vanished beneath the surface.

A desperate search followed, but he could not be found right away.

It wasn’t until more than an hour later—around 5:45 p.m.—that residents discovered his lifeless body at the mouth of the No. 65 Channel. Froth was reportedly seen coming from his nose and mouth, but there were no signs of physical injuries.

His body was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where doctors officially declared him dead. It now rests at the hospital mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.

Back in the village, the mood is somber. Tamesh, who came from a family of fishermen, was described by those who knew him as quiet, hardworking, and always willing to lend a hand. His death leaves a painful gap, not just for his loved ones, but for a fishing community that relies heavily on mutual trust and teamwork at sea.

The boat’s captain, Chunilall, was taken into custody at the No. 51 Police Station and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police are working to determine the exact cause of the capsize and whether any negligence may have played a role.

As the village mourns, many are calling for greater attention to safety at sea—a dangerous but necessary livelihood for so many along Guyana’s coast.

