CPI 2025: GUYANA AMONG TWO TO IMPROVE, BUT SCORE STILL REFLECTS “SERIOUS CORRUPTION”

HGP Nightly News – The 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) presents a starkly mixed picture for Guyana, recognizing it as a rare exception in a failing regional battle against corruption, while simultaneously underscoring that its progress remains minimal and its problems severe.

The regional overview is dire. Transparency International reports that “The Americas show no progress in the fight against corruption,” with an average score of just 42 out of 100. Over the past decade, 12 of 33 countries have significantly worsened. Against this backdrop of regional stagnation, Guyana is highlighted as an anomaly.

The report states that since 2012, “only Dominican Republic (37) and Guyana (40) have significantly improved. “Guyana’s 2025 score of 40 represents a one-point improvement from its 2024 score of 39. While this marginal gain earns it a notable mention for progress in a struggling region, it does not represent a major breakthrough.

The score keeps Guyana firmly in the index’s category for countries with “serious corruption problems” and is barely a recovery to its 2023 level of 40. The report links the regional failure to a deep governance crisis, warning that “Years of government inaction have eroded democracy, enabled organised crime, and directly harmed citizens by undermining human rights, public services, and security.”

This broader context frames Guyana’s small gain. While it is moving against a negative regional tide, its score of 40 indicates it is still grappling with the same systemic issues of transparency and accountability, issues magnified by the nation’s unprecedented oil revenue boom.

The data suggests Guyana has begun a difficult climb, but remains at a dangerously low base from which its citizens continue to feel the harmful effects of corruption.

