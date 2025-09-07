Sunday, September 7, 2025
HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO TURN “AMBITION INTO ACTION” AS GUYANA ENTERS NEW...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO TURN “AMBITION INTO ACTION” AS GUYANA ENTERS NEW ECONOMIC ERA

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – September 8, 2025

Re-elected for a second term, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pledged to transform Guyana’s economy over the next five years, promising to move “ambition into action and action into transformation.” In his inaugural address on Sunday, Ali outlined a vision that places oil and gas at the center of national growth, while also committing to build a diversified economy that secures long-term prosperity for all Guyanese.

“Our oil and gas sector will continue to grow, expanding production and revenue for our people. But why stop there? We will press forward with new explorations under a stronger production sharing agreement, ensuring that the benefits are greater, gains are wider, and the wealth is truly for the people,” Ali declared.

The President pointed to Guyana’s rapid expansion in petroleum production, noting the recent arrival of the ONE GUYANA floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The new platform now joins the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs, pushing national production capacity to over 900,000 barrels of oil per day. By 2030, ExxonMobil projects Guyana’s offshore fields will yield as much as 1.7 million barrels of oil equivalent daily, making the country one of the fastest-growing energy producers in the world.

But Ali stressed that oil and gas will not be Guyana’s sole economic pillar. “We are not a one-sector nation. We are building a diversified economy that will generate jobs, raise incomes, and secure prosperity,” he said. To this end, his administration plans to strengthen traditional industries such as mining, agriculture, fisheries, and forestry, ensuring they continue to provide stability and employment.

Looking ahead, Ali also laid out plans to cultivate “new engines of growth,” including world-class tourism, a thriving blue economy, competitive manufacturing, advanced information and communication technology, and knowledge-based industries. These, he said, will complement oil revenues and build resilience into Guyana’s economy.

With oil wealth accelerating national development, Ali urged citizens to see the years ahead as a defining chapter. His call was clear: Guyana must seize the moment, channel its newfound resources responsibly, and build a future where prosperity is both broad-based and sustainable.

Previous article
FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT ENTERS PARLIAMENT, PROMISES “REAL CHANGE”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PRESIDENT ALI SAYS HUMAN CAPITAL STRATEGY NEAR COMPLETION TO ADDRESS LABOUR...

National Grades Two, Four and Nine assessments cancelled due to COVID-19...