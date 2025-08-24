Sunday, August 24, 2025
GOVERNMENT PROMISES SWIFT REBUILDING OF KWAKWANI SECONDARY SCHOOL AFTER FIRE

By HGPTV
Kwakwani, Region 10 – August 24, 2025 – A devastating fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has gutted the Kwakwani Secondary School in Region Ten, leaving hundreds of students without classrooms and an entire community reeling in shock. The one-storey concrete building in Pathville, Upper Berbice River, was completely destroyed around 3:40 a.m., and police have since launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill called the fire a “regrettable tragedy” but promised that President Ali’s government would waste no time in rebuilding the school. In a video message posted to Facebook, Edghill reassured residents that “the Kwakwani Secondary School will be rebuilt, and will be rebuilt speedily.” He also pledged that alternative accommodations would be arranged so that students face “no learning loss” when school reopens.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as flames consumed the building. A police corporal, attending the annual Kwakwani Village Fair nearby, first spotted the fire and raised the alarm. Officers responded quickly, while local auxiliary staff, including driver Julian Martin and assistant Jishan Martin, battled the inferno with a fire pick-up vehicle. Despite their efforts, the structure was already beyond saving. A security guard on duty reported seeing smoke coming from the Headmistress’s office during a routine check before contacting his supervisor. Police also noted that the school had experienced power outages during the night, a detail now under scrutiny as investigators work to determine the cause.

For residents of the Berbice River area, the destruction of the school has struck at the heart of the community. Kwakwani Secondary was one of the region’s most important educational institutions, serving hundreds of children. Parents and students, still stunned by the loss, are left wondering how soon life can return to normal.

Edghill sought to calm those fears, declaring that the government would stand firmly with Kwakwani. “Parents, students, community of Kwakwani, please be assured your pain, your suffering, your loss will be remedied soon,” he said, promising that the tragedy would not derail the education of the town’s children.

As investigators sift through the ashes, the government insists that while the school is gone, its future will rise again from the ruins.

