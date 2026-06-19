Forty Convicted Following Major Joint Services Raid in Iwokrama Protected Area

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

KURUPUKARI, GUYANA — A major, multi-agency tactical operation executed by the Joint Services inside the pristine Iwokrama Protected Area has resulted in the swift arrest and subsequent conviction of 40 individuals for illegal mining operations and serious immigration offenses.

The high-stakes sweep forms part of a rigorous, synchronized crackdown by the state to eliminate wildcat mining syndicates and unauthorized foreign nationals penetrating Guyana’s strictly protected forest reserves.

The enforcement sweep, conducted across the internationally recognized rainforest reserve between June 13 and 14, culminated in the defendants appearing virtually before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. The 40 individuals faced a battery of state charges ranging from illegal entry into Guyana to unlawful mining activities within the protected conservation zone.

Among those convicted were seven Venezuelan nationals. Court records show that five of these foreign nationals admitted to both illegally entering Guyanese territory and actively engaging in illegal mining operations. The remaining two Venezuelan defendants pleaded guilty solely to the immigration infraction.

For the immigration offenses, Magistrate Nurse imposed a statutory fine of G$50,000 on each individual convicted of illegal entry and formally ordered their immediate deportation to Venezuela.

Furthermore, 38 of the defendants—a cohort comprising both the Venezuelan laborers and several Guyanese nationals—entered guilty pleas to the unlawful mining offenses committed directly within the borders of the environmental reserve. The court ordered each mining violator to pay a fine of G$25,000.

The successful prosecutions follow sustained, collaborative enforcement tracking by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), local law enforcement agencies, and the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development.

State authorities and environmental regulators have repeatedly issued stern warnings that unlawful mining, logging, or foraging within the sensitive conservation ecosystem will be met with uncompromising enforcement action. Legal analysts note that these latest convictions signal an intensified national dragnet targeting predatory operations within Guyana’s environmentally protected corridors.