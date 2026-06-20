Court Says Mahdia Claims Deserve Full Hearing

High Court Clears Way for Full Hearing in Mahdia Dormitory Fire Lawsuit

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The intense legal battle over the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire is far from over. In a landmark ruling that keeps alive severe allegations of state negligence and historic constitutional breaches, the High Court has determined that cash compensation agreements signed in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy are legally insufficient to resolve the complex questions raised by grieving families.

The ruling represents a significant procedural setback for the state, which had aggressively sought to have the lawsuit thrown out at a preliminary stage through strike-out applications filed directly by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC. Instead, the court found that the profound issues raised by the parents warrant a comprehensive, trial-level judicial examination.

At the absolute heart of the litigation are claims that the constitutional rights of the children who perished in the inferno were systematically violated by the state, and that municipal and educational authorities acted with extreme negligence regarding fire safety protocols leading up to the disaster.

According to prominent attorney-at-law Darren Wade, who is representing the families, the parents are also explicitly challenging the validity of the state compensation agreements they reportedly signed. The families contend that they accepted financial settlements valued at approximately G$5 million each while in acute grief and, crucially, without first receiving independent legal advice—thereby raising serious ethical and procedural questions about the circumstances under which the waivers were executed.

In dismissing the government’s applications to kill the case, the Chief Justice indicated that the judiciary could not simply ignore the broader context by looking at the agreements in a vacuum.

“I believe we now have a mixed bag of substantial questions of law and fact that require much more than an agreement waved to determine all of these issues,” the Chief Justice stated, clearing the path for a deeper forensic examination into one of Guyana’s worst modern tragedies.

As part of the definitive ruling, the court ordered that the ongoing constitutional proceedings be formally converted into statements of claim, advancing the litigation into the next formal phase of trial preparation. Strict timelines were also established for both sides to file their respective legal pleadings and discovery documents.

The Mahdia dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 children and shocked the international community in May 2023, continues to drive intense national demands for structural accountability, updated institutional safety standards, and definitive answers. With this ruling, those answers will now be fought out transparently in open court.