HomeNewsU.S. Tariff Proposal Threatens Guyana’s Emerging Exports, Ex-Official Warns Of Economic Impact
NewsPolitics

U.S. Tariff Proposal Threatens Guyana’s Emerging Exports, Ex-Official Warns Of Economic Impact

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
24

U.S. Tariff Proposal Threatens Guyana’s Emerging Exports, Former U.S. Trade Official Warns

By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A proposed increase in United States tariffs on imports from Guyana — stemming from a forced labour investigation into global supply chains — could significantly hinder growth in the country’s emerging export sectors, a former senior U.S. trade official has warned.

The warning came from Arun Venkataraman, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, speaking at a recent luncheon hosted by the World Trade Centre Georgetown focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between Guyana and the United States.

The Proposed Tariff

Venkataraman told business leaders and policymakers that Guyana now faces a country-specific tariff rate of approximately 12.5%, with a possible increase to 12% — the figure he cited reflecting the most recent proposed rate at the time of his remarks.

“This rate may increase to 12% based on a recent — as of just two weeks ago — country-specific rate proposed by the administration following a forced labour investigation,” he said.

The proposed measure was prompted by U.S. concerns about forced labour within global supply chains.

What Is and Is Not Affected

Venkataraman was careful to distinguish between Guyana’s established and emerging export sectors. Major commodities — petroleum products and bauxite — remain exempt from the proposed measures, which limits the overall macroeconomic impact.

The greater concern, he said, is for the non-traditional and agricultural export sectors that Guyana has been developing as part of its economic diversification agenda. These sectors are precisely the ones most exposed to increased tariff barriers and most dependent on U.S. market access for growth.

“Under these new tariff regimes, Guyana has been placed in much the same position as other countries — although, as is the nature of this administration, the tariff rates have changed frequently,” Venkataraman said.

The Trade Trend

Venkataraman also pointed to a recent decline in U.S. imports from Guyana — from 28% in 2024 to 17.9% in 2025 — which he attributed to the impact of evolving tariff policies and stricter trade measures.

A Shifting Tariff History

Guyana’s exposure to U.S. tariff measures has shifted significantly since April 2025. The country initially faced a reciprocal tariff rate of 38% — one of the higher rates applied under the U.S. administration’s trade framework. That rate was subsequently reduced to 15% by July 2025. Following a court ruling upholding the administration’s broader tariff authority, Guyana’s rate was aligned with a universal 10% tariff applied across multiple countries.

The current proposed country-specific rate of approximately 12.5% — if implemented — would represent an increase above that universal rate.

Guyana’s Response

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the Guyana Office for Investment, and the Private Sector Commission were contacted for a response to Venkataraman’s assessment.

Previous article
Entrepreneurs Urged To Study Market Trends Before Investing Ahead Of Opening Of Guyana Development Bank
Next article
Clerk Defends Committee Formula Amid Row Over Walton-Desir’s Exclusion
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID