U.S. Tariff Proposal Threatens Guyana’s Emerging Exports, Ex-Official Warns Of Economic Impact

U.S. Tariff Proposal Threatens Guyana’s Emerging Exports, Former U.S. Trade Official Warns

By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A proposed increase in United States tariffs on imports from Guyana — stemming from a forced labour investigation into global supply chains — could significantly hinder growth in the country’s emerging export sectors, a former senior U.S. trade official has warned.

The warning came from Arun Venkataraman, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, speaking at a recent luncheon hosted by the World Trade Centre Georgetown focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between Guyana and the United States.

The Proposed Tariff

Venkataraman told business leaders and policymakers that Guyana now faces a country-specific tariff rate of approximately 12.5%, with a possible increase to 12% — the figure he cited reflecting the most recent proposed rate at the time of his remarks.

“This rate may increase to 12% based on a recent — as of just two weeks ago — country-specific rate proposed by the administration following a forced labour investigation,” he said.

The proposed measure was prompted by U.S. concerns about forced labour within global supply chains.

What Is and Is Not Affected

Venkataraman was careful to distinguish between Guyana’s established and emerging export sectors. Major commodities — petroleum products and bauxite — remain exempt from the proposed measures, which limits the overall macroeconomic impact.

The greater concern, he said, is for the non-traditional and agricultural export sectors that Guyana has been developing as part of its economic diversification agenda. These sectors are precisely the ones most exposed to increased tariff barriers and most dependent on U.S. market access for growth.

“Under these new tariff regimes, Guyana has been placed in much the same position as other countries — although, as is the nature of this administration, the tariff rates have changed frequently,” Venkataraman said.

The Trade Trend

Venkataraman also pointed to a recent decline in U.S. imports from Guyana — from 28% in 2024 to 17.9% in 2025 — which he attributed to the impact of evolving tariff policies and stricter trade measures.

A Shifting Tariff History

Guyana’s exposure to U.S. tariff measures has shifted significantly since April 2025. The country initially faced a reciprocal tariff rate of 38% — one of the higher rates applied under the U.S. administration’s trade framework. That rate was subsequently reduced to 15% by July 2025. Following a court ruling upholding the administration’s broader tariff authority, Guyana’s rate was aligned with a universal 10% tariff applied across multiple countries.

The current proposed country-specific rate of approximately 12.5% — if implemented — would represent an increase above that universal rate.

Guyana’s Response

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the Guyana Office for Investment, and the Private Sector Commission were contacted for a response to Venkataraman’s assessment.