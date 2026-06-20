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Clerk Defends Committee Formula Amid Row Over Walton-Desir’s Exclusion

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, has stepped directly into the center of the widening parliamentary row surrounding the exclusion of Forward Guyana Movement Leader, Amanza Walton-Desir, from standing committees. Isaacs issued a definitive formal clarification on Friday, defending the seat-allocation formula as a binding regulatory mechanism rather than a weapon of political preference.

The Clerk’s intervention arrives as a counterweight to sharp public broadsides from Walton-Desir, who has fiercely accused the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government of rank hypocrisy and executing a targeted campaign to neutralize and silence independent, minor-party voices on the legislative floor.

Isaacs clarified that committee membership is strictly and mathematically determined by the precise volume of parliamentary seats commanded by individual political organizations under long-established procedural mandates. The statement directly addresses the fallout from the June 5 Parliamentary Select Committee meeting, where multiple committee nominations for Walton-Desir—formally advanced by an opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)—were rejected.

To anchor the legality of the exclusion, Isaacs pointed explicitly to Standing Order 94(1) of the National Assembly. The statutory provision mandates that every Select Committee must be constituted in an uncompromised manner that mirrors, as closely as possible, the actual balance of power and party representation present on the parliamentary floor.

The Clerk reasoned that because legislative committees have strict membership caps, achieving absolute, flawless mathematical proportionality down to individual minor fractions is impossible. However, he emphasized that the formula utilized by the Speaker’s chair is entirely non-discretionary, mechanical, and immune to shifting political alignments or executive considerations.

“The allocation method has been used for decades and is intended to ensure that parliamentary committees mirror, as closely as possible, the balance of political representation in parliament,” Isaacs stated, describing the framework as a veteran stabilizing mechanism engineered to preserve systemic institutional fairness.

The controversy has ignited fierce debate over minority representation within Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy, especially since Walton-Desir’s Forward Guyana Movement captured a single seat in the 65-seat legislature after securing just over 4,000 votes during the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections. While major opposition factions remain vocal that individual parties should retain the democratic right to voluntarily surrender their own allotted committee slots to minor alliances, the Clerk’s formal backing of the Speaker’s rigid interpretation effectively locks the operational blockade in place ahead of the next legislative cycle.

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