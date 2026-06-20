Walton-Desir Proposes GECOM Transition Plan, Calls For Electoral Reform, Nominates Nigel London

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attempting to break the rigid political gridlock gripping the parliamentary opposition, Member of Parliament and Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, has proposed a structured, managed transition to replace opposition-nominated commissioners at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), while simultaneously introducing an alternative nominee.

The compromise framework was detailed in a formal response dispatched to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed as part of his ongoing consultative review of the seven-member regulatory body. Rather than executing a wholesale clearing of the bench or retaining all incumbents indefinitely, Walton-Desir recommended a middle path: retaining one of the current opposition commissioners for a fixed two-year transitional period to anchor the commission’s operational stability.

To prevent a sudden loss of institutional memory, Walton-Desir further proposed that the remaining outgoing commissioners—Charles Corbin, Desmond Trotman, and Vincent Alexander—be officially retained as paid technical advisers embedded within the Office of the Leader of the Opposition. This, she argued, would establish a structured pipeline to seamlessly transfer decades of specialized electoral knowledge to any incoming appointees.

Stepping directly into the nomination arena, the Forward Guyana leader formally put forward the name of prominent political commentator Nigel London for consideration as a new opposition-appointed commissioner. Walton-Desir maintained that London possesses a proven, unique ability to dynamically engage the public on dense constitutional issues, ask tough, uncompromised questions, and meaningfully repair fractured public confidence in the nation’s electoral machinery.

Concurrently, Walton-Desir raised critical red flags regarding the preliminary trio of attorneys under consideration by the Opposition Leader—Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Siand Dhurjon, and Damien Da Silva. While explicitly validating their professional legal capabilities, the MP pointed out that all three attorneys currently serve as core members of Mohamed’s personal legal team in high-profile, ongoing court matters.

Walton-Desir cautioned that the selection process must remain beyond reproach, warning stakeholders to actively avoid appointments that could trigger negative public perceptions of a narrow conflict of interest. According to the lawmaker, public trust in GECOM depends not only on the personal integrity of the seven individuals who sit at the table, but also on the transparency and absolute fairness of the administrative process by which they are selected.

“Guyana’s deeply entrenched electoral challenges cannot be solved simply by changing the faces of commissioners,” Walton-Desir argued, pivoting her statement into a broader demand for urgent, statutory reforms targeting GECOM’s underlying governance structure, internal accountability mechanisms, and public communication strategies.

Urging minor and major political stakeholders alike not to reduce the national debate to a binary choice between total retention or a total purge, the Forward Guyana leader appealed for constructive, reform-minded diplomacy that balances institutional continuity with generational renewal. Solidifying her commitment to the bipartisan dialogue, Walton-Desir officially confirmed she will attend the high-stakes consultative assembly convened by the Opposition Leader scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.