BM SOAT MOCKS “PROJECT MYRA” INVESTIGATION LAUNCHES LUXURY CAR SALE WITH “PROJECT MYRA CODE” AD

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The dealership widely believed to be at the center of the unfolding Project Myra scandal has ignited outrage after launching a Christmas-themed luxury car sale that appears to openly mock the international criminal investigation into vehicle theft, VIN tampering, and tax evasion.

Although the company has never been formally named in official reports, it is well known to the public as one of the entities under scrutiny. Its new advertisement—now circulating widely on social media—promotes a “Luxury Car Big Discount Sale” featuring the slogan, “Any model and tag, we got the whole Guyana covered.”

The ad also encourages buyers to use a promo code labelled “MYRA”—a direct reference to the law enforcement operation investigating the alleged transnational vehicle ring.

The move has drawn sharp condemnation both locally and internationally, with critics accusing the dealership of taunting investigators, trivializing the experiences of victims, and attempting to disguise a serious criminal matter as a marketing gimmick. Investigators say the tagline “Any model and tag” is particularly bold, given that VIN retagging is one of the central crimes under active probe.

According to officials close to Project Myra, the investigation has already exposed what they describe as a sprawling cross-border network involving stolen vehicles, falsified documentation, and illegal importation channels. Dozens of unsuspecting buyers across Guyana are believed to have purchased vehicles with fraudulent identification numbers, some of which were later seized.

Despite the growing evidence and international attention, the company continues to avoid answering key questions about its alleged role in the VIN-tampering operation, the provenance of its high-end vehicle stock, and its ties to individuals already implicated in the scheme.

Legal analysts say the advertisement could escalate tensions with investigators and may even be considered an attempt to interfere with or undermine public confidence in the ongoing operation.

As Project Myra expands across jurisdictions, authorities are urging affected vehicle owners to come forward as forensic examinations continue.

Like this: Like Loading...