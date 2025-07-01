Tuesday, July 1, 2025
FIGUIERA RESIGNS FROM PNCR, NORTON SAYS THERE WAS ALWAYS A PLACE FOR FORMER HIM IN HIS PARTY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
MP Jermaine Figueira Resigns from PNC/R Amid Speculation of Shift Toward PPP/C

Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

In a brief resignation letter submitted on Saturday, Opposition Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira officially severed ties with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R). The longtime Linden-based politician and current Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee did not explain his departure, and efforts by HGP Nightly News to contact him were unsuccessful. Figueira’s exit, however, had long been rumored due to tensions with PNC Leader Aubrey Norton, who earlier stripped him of his shadow ministerial portfolio, citing underperformance. Since then, Figueira has been seen publicly alongside government ministers and President Irfaan Ali during community outreaches, prompting accusations from PNC loyalists of drifting toward the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). Figueira, for his part, defended the appearances as fulfilling his mandate to serve the region. At a Friday press briefing, Norton stated that Figueira had been invited to join the APNU+AFC’s list of candidates for the upcoming elections but had yet to accept. As of now, Figueira’s political future remains uncertain, with speculation swirling about whether he will formally align with the PPP/C.

