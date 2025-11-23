Sunday, November 23, 2025
 FROM THE PICTURESQUE VILLAGE OF PORT KAITUMA TO THE HALLS OF JUSTICE, FIRST-GENERATION ATTORNEY ATTRIBUTES SUCCESS TO MORAL SUPPORT, UNYIELDING FAITH IN GOD, AND COURAGE.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS|

From the remote, picturesque community of Port Kaituma to the dignified halls of the High Court, Aleria Aliya Heywood has defied the odds. On November 5, 2025, the young attorney was formally admitted to the local bar before Chief Justice (ag.) Navindra Singh at the Supreme Court of Judicature, becoming the first lawyer in her family.

Surrounded by proud relatives, mentors, and friends, Heywood described the moment as “the longest anticipated day of my life.”

Humble Beginnings, Unshakable Determination

The former Port Kaituma Community High School standout reflected on her journey—one marked by limited resources, daily challenges, and immense community support. She honoured her hometown, noting that “the people of Port Kaituma… their prayers, love, and encouragement are its true wealth.”

Growing up with intermittent electricity and having to walk miles for lessons, Heywood embraced positivity and discipline, believing firmly that perseverance and faith could overcome any obstacle.

Academic Excellence Against the Odds

Education, she said, was always central in her home. Her parents—whom she affectionately described as her greatest inspiration—instilled in her and her siblings a deep respect for academic achievement.

At CSEC, Heywood emerged as the top performer at Port Kaituma Community High School, securing four Grade Ones and six Grade Twos. Despite frequent blackouts, she studied late into the night using kerosene lamps. For nearly two years, she prepared for business subjects entirely through self-study because there was no teacher.

She later graduated valedictorian in 2017 and represented her school at the National Youth Parliament in 2016.

A Distinguished Academic Path

Heywood completed her Sixth Form studies at Nations School of Sixth Form Studies, earning a diploma before advancing to the University of Guyana. She achieved a 3.8 GPA in International Relations, which qualified her for entry into the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

In October 2023, she graduated with distinction, placing fifth in her cohort with a 3.6 GPA.

Faith, Family, and a Life-Changing Scholarship

In 2023, she received an offer of admission to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad, but financial obstacles threatened her dream. Just two days before departure, she received a scholarship from the Government of Guyana—a moment she describes as “divine timing.”

Her resilience was further tested during her final examinations when sudden health complications required urgent surgery. Still, Heywood persevered, attributing her strength to her unwavering faith.

While at Hugh Wooding, she was actively involved in campus life, serving as Arts Coordinator of the Inter-Varsity Christian Fellowship (IVCF) and singing in the choir.

Guided by Values, Inspired by Service

Heywood credits her success to her hardworking parents. Her father instilled a commitment to service, while her mother—despite not completing secondary school—taught her that education is the pathway to opportunity.

Today, the first-generation attorney serves at the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions, committed to pursuing justice with integrity.

A Vow to Serve With Honour

In her remarks, Heywood pledged to uphold the highest standards of the legal profession:

“I am committed to conducting myself in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and efficiency of the legal system. Integrity and judicial independence are the twin pillars of justice. I vow to honour the process, remain humble, and serve with excellence.”

Her journey—rooted in faith, family, and fierce determination—stands as a powerful testament to what is possible, no matter where one begins.

CHIEF JUSTICE (AG) NAVINDRA SINGH, ALIYA HEYWOOD, ATTORNEY AT LAW & MS SHALIMAR ALI-HACK, DIRECTOR FOR PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS
