VENEZUELA’S GOLD BEING SMUGGLED INTO GUYANA TO FINANCE THE NICHOLAS MADURO REGIME, UNITED STATES PUTS GUYANA ON NOTICE AGAIN

U.S. Again Warns Guyana Over Gold Smuggling Tied to Venezuela Regime

The 2025 United States International Narcotics Control Strategy Report has once again spotlighted gold smuggling in Guyana, linking it to money laundering and the alleged financial support of undemocratic regimes, including that of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to the report, illegal gold sales are being used to disguise illicit funds, a method that continues to be a significant challenge for Guyana’s regulatory and enforcement systems. The U.S. is especially concerned about Venezuelan gold being funneled through Guyana to prop up Maduro’s embattled government, warning the Irfaan Ali-led administration to clamp down on these operations.

During an address at the U.S. Embassy’s 249th Independence Anniversary reception on Friday, President Ali acknowledged the warning, affirming that his administration is deploying “enormous resources” to combat the threat of illicit gold smuggling.

“We are putting enormous resources into ensuring that the threat of illicit gold smuggling that can empower or safeguard undemocratic forces is uprooted,” the President declared.

Nightly News previously reported in April that there is still no clarity on the scale of Venezuelan gold entering Guyana’s supply chain, or if Guyana’s gold is making its way in the opposite direction.

Insiders have revealed that Venezuelan gold—reportedly 98% pure—is being smuggled into Guyana, where some licensed gold dealers are allegedly instructed to mix it with local gold. The diluted bars are then either sold to the Guyana Gold Board or exported to the Middle East through private channels.

The U.S. report also outlined standard money laundering methods in Guyana’s mining sector, including:

Significant, unexplained cash deposits

Use of forged agreements for non-existent mineral sales

for non-existent mineral sales Cross-border transport of concealed gold to evade taxes and duties

Recently, businessman Nazar Mohamed raised further alarm, alleging that individuals dressed in military uniforms are engaged in buying and selling gold on behalf of the Maduro regime inside Guyana.

The U.S. has reiterated to its partners that gold smuggling tied to Venezuela poses a serious geopolitical and economic threat, especially if it continues to undermine democracy and evade international sanctions.

