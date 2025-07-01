Tuesday, July 1, 2025
MAN SHOT AND INJURED BY POLICE NOWHERE TO BE FOUND FAMILY, FRIENDS LAUNCH SEARCH PARTY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Stanleytown Man Missing After Police Shooting — Family and Friends Demand Answers from Authorities

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The family of Quincy Bernard, a Stanleytown resident, is demanding answers and accountability after police reportedly shot him on Sunday night, and he has since gone missing without a trace. According to multiple eyewitness accounts and his mother, Carol Bernard, Quincy fled into nearby bushes after being struck, leaving behind a trail of blood, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Carol Bernard told HGP Nightly News that she received the news while at a birthday celebration. “I take a light and I go way down in the bush looking for him… and I ain’t see him,” she said, recounting the moment she joined the search effort.

She later confronted the officer accused of firing the shot — allegedly a police officer named Allen — who claimed it was an “accidental discharge.” The explanation didn’t sit well with Bernard’s mother:

“I said, ‘Man that is impossible… if you fall, the gun supposed to fire down — not up!’”

A close friend of Quincy Bernard, who was present during the incident, told reporters that a police van approached and requested Bernard accompany them to the station. When Bernard tried to flee, the officer allegedly fired two shots, one of which hit Quincy:

“Quincy was less than five feet away from Mr. Allen. If he wanted to arrest him, he could’ve just held him. Why shoot?”

The friend also said a trail of blood was visible where Quincy ran, but despite multiple searches, his whereabouts remain unknown. According to him, the very officers being told to search by their superior are refusing to act:

“They’re being ordered to go and search — and they ain’t going nowhere.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force has issued no official statement on the incident, prompting increased frustration and fear from the community and Bernard’s family.

As the search for Quincy Bernard continues, questions loom large over the handling of the incident, the silence from authorities, and the lack of transparency surrounding what truly happened on Sunday night.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
