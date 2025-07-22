Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNewsFIGUEIRA ENDORSES PRESIDENT ALI, CREDITS DECISION TO TRANSFORMATIVE VISION HE HAS FOR...
NewsPolitics

FIGUEIRA ENDORSES PRESIDENT ALI, CREDITS DECISION TO TRANSFORMATIVE VISION HE HAS FOR GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
47

Former APNU MP Jermaine Figueira Backs President Irfaan Ali for Second Term

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stunning political turn, Jermaine Figueira, a former APNU parliamentarian and chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has endorsed President Irfaan Ali for a second term in office. His endorsement was made public over the weekend during an appearance on the podcast Starting Point.

Figueira, once a fierce critic of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), praised the President’s leadership and described the development under the current administration as “tangible and visible.”

“Whether you want to accept it or not, the facts and evidence are there for all to see,” he said.
“The transformation is happening—across infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors—it is being seen.”

While acknowledging President Ali’s imperfections, Figueira insisted that his achievements and commitment to development “far outweigh his flaws.”

Figueira urged the electorate to vote based on merit, not party loyalty, race, or popularity.

“This election should be guided by reason, evidence, and vision,” he said.
“We need leaders who can navigate a changing global landscape and deliver real service to the people.”

Ironically, just two weeks ago, Figueira lamented his inability to thoroughly scrutinize government spending under the PPPC administration during his tenure as a PAC member. Despite this, he noted the structural improvements he helped implement—such as tighter audit response timelines, the mandatory presence of accounting officers, and a focus on high-risk audit areas.

His endorsement is expected to send ripples through APNU ranks, as Figueira is now fully backing the very party he once condemned for hypocrisy and poor governance.

“There is no leader in this country without error,” he said. “But I believe President Ali is committed to Guyana’s development.”

As the September 1 election draws closer, Figueira’s defection adds further intrigue to what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in Guyana’s recent history.

Previous article
MAN WANTED FOR RAPE OF 20-YEAR-OLD GIRL AT EAST BANK BAR,SEVERAL OTHERS HUNTED BY THE POLICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GRANGER TO ADDRESS THE NATION

Less complaining, more capitalising on opportunities –Vice President urges diaspora