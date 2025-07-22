FIGUEIRA ENDORSES PRESIDENT ALI, CREDITS DECISION TO TRANSFORMATIVE VISION HE HAS FOR GUYANA

Former APNU MP Jermaine Figueira Backs President Irfaan Ali for Second Term

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stunning political turn, Jermaine Figueira, a former APNU parliamentarian and chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has endorsed President Irfaan Ali for a second term in office. His endorsement was made public over the weekend during an appearance on the podcast Starting Point.

Figueira, once a fierce critic of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC), praised the President’s leadership and described the development under the current administration as “tangible and visible.”

“Whether you want to accept it or not, the facts and evidence are there for all to see,” he said.

“The transformation is happening—across infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors—it is being seen.”

While acknowledging President Ali’s imperfections, Figueira insisted that his achievements and commitment to development “far outweigh his flaws.”

Figueira urged the electorate to vote based on merit, not party loyalty, race, or popularity.

“This election should be guided by reason, evidence, and vision,” he said.

“We need leaders who can navigate a changing global landscape and deliver real service to the people.”

Ironically, just two weeks ago, Figueira lamented his inability to thoroughly scrutinize government spending under the PPPC administration during his tenure as a PAC member. Despite this, he noted the structural improvements he helped implement—such as tighter audit response timelines, the mandatory presence of accounting officers, and a focus on high-risk audit areas.

His endorsement is expected to send ripples through APNU ranks, as Figueira is now fully backing the very party he once condemned for hypocrisy and poor governance.

“There is no leader in this country without error,” he said. “But I believe President Ali is committed to Guyana’s development.”

As the September 1 election draws closer, Figueira’s defection adds further intrigue to what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential contests in Guyana’s recent history.

Like this: Like Loading...