Tuesday, July 22, 2025
MAN WANTED FOR RAPE OF 20-YEAR-OLD GIRL AT EAST BANK BAR,SEVERAL OTHERS HUNTED BY THE POLICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Man Sought in Connection to Viral Sexual Assault at Raghoo’s Bar

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Barry Sullivan of Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, in connection with a graphic sexual assault incident that was filmed and widely circulated across social media platforms.

The incident occurred at Raghoo’s Sports Bar at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara, and has prompted national outrage.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old female victim, who was seen in the video in a severely compromised state, reported to police that she was drugged and raped by three men. The woman, accompanied by human rights activist Laura George, officially filed the report at the Timehri Police Station last Friday. She has since been placed in protective care.

The police have already arrested several individuals, including the bartender, and are continuing efforts to locate other suspects and witnesses captured in the footage. Authorities are also urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

In the meantime, Raghoo’s Bar has been closed indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Calls for Justice Grow Louder

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, condemned the incident as a “public rape”, stating:

“All those directly involved or complicit in that public rape at RagHOO’s must be held accountable. They must face the full force of the law.”

The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) also issued a powerful statement, calling the incident:

“A chilling reminder of the systemic violence faced by Indigenous women in Guyana.”

The APA further called for:

  • Swift justice with no leniency for the perpetrators,
  • Criminal charges for those who recorded the assault rather than intervening.

