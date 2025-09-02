POLICE TO PROBE ALLEGED FAKE SOP BY TEAM WIN – GECOM

Georgetown, Guyana – September 1, 2025 – Guyana’s elections took a dramatic turn on Monday night as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) announced it is calling in the police to investigate the circulation of fake Statements of Poll (SOPs) online.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward revealed that the fraudulent documents, which appeared on social media claiming early victories for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, were posted at a time when no ballots had even been counted.

“This despicable act can only be seen as creating a platform on which the political party associated with the Team Mohamed Facebook page can create the impression that it has been successful at the polls,” Ward declared at a late-night press conference.

The alleged fake SOPs, she explained, not only mislead voters but risk undermining the credibility of the entire electoral process. GECOM has rejected the bogus reports outright, urging citizens to trust only the official results published on the Commission’s website.

Ward assured that the matter is now in the hands of the Guyana Police Force, who will investigate the origins and intent behind the fake publications. “The publication of fake results will be put to the Guyana Police Force for investigation,” she said.

With the eyes of the nation, and the international community, fixed on the September 1 polls, the scandal underscores the high stakes and the growing threat of disinformation in Guyana’s elections.

Like this: Like Loading...