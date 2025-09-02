Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeArticlesPOLICE TO PROBE ALLEGED FAKE SOP BY TEAM WIN - GECOM
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

POLICE TO PROBE ALLEGED FAKE SOP BY TEAM WIN – GECOM

By HGPTV
0
2672

Georgetown, Guyana – September 1, 2025 – Guyana’s elections took a dramatic turn on Monday night as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) announced it is calling in the police to investigate the circulation of fake Statements of Poll (SOPs) online.

Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward revealed that the fraudulent documents, which appeared on social media claiming early victories for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, were posted at a time when no ballots had even been counted.

“This despicable act can only be seen as creating a platform on which the political party associated with the Team Mohamed Facebook page can create the impression that it has been successful at the polls,” Ward declared at a late-night press conference.

The alleged fake SOPs, she explained, not only mislead voters but risk undermining the credibility of the entire electoral process. GECOM has rejected the bogus reports outright, urging citizens to trust only the official results published on the Commission’s website.

Ward assured that the matter is now in the hands of the Guyana Police Force, who will investigate the origins and intent behind the fake publications. “The publication of fake results will be put to the Guyana Police Force for investigation,” she said.

With the eyes of the nation, and the international community, fixed on the September 1 polls, the scandal underscores the high stakes and the growing threat of disinformation in Guyana’s elections.

Previous article
GECOM DEFENDS COMMONWEALTH NATIONALS’ RIGHT TO VOTE AMID MISINFORMATION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Stolen car recovered within 24-hours with the aid of public spirited...

Cops discover Toyota Spacio ablaze at “Stadium Road”, Providence