EXPLOSIVE BREACH OF DISCIPLINE,HOW DID DRUNKEN COP GET ACCESS TO AK47?

Wednesday, December 3, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
1

MINISTRY PROMISES “STIFF CONSEQUENCES” AS QUESTIONS MOUNT OVER DRUNKEN AK-47 INCIDENT IN PORT KAITUMA

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

More than 24 hours after a Port Kaituma police rank was filmed drunkenly waving and firing an AK-47 rifle in a public roadway, the Ministry of Home Affairs is promising “stiff consequences” for rogue officers. Yet the Guyana Police Force has still not provided critical details explaining how such a severe breach of discipline could have occurred.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday. Still, the Guyana Police Force remained silent until late Sunday—prompting widespread criticism over the delayed acknowledgment of a situation many describe as dangerously out of control.

Video circulating on social media shows the visibly intoxicated rank firing rounds into the roadway while issuing threats, as shocked residents looked on from a distance.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS DEEPEN PUBLIC FRUSTRATION

The footage has raised urgent questions from the public and security observers alike:

  • How did an intoxicated rank gain access to an AK-47?
  • What was recorded in the station diary before and after the incident?
  • Why did it take more than a full day for the Force to address the matter publicly?

Attempts to reach regional commanders for clarification have so far been unsuccessful.

Concerns over the vetting, training, and psychological screening of recruits have also re-emerged, with many asking how an armed rank in that condition could have been on duty or allowed access to any weapon.

APNU DEMANDS INDEPENDENT REVIEW

The APNU is now strongly condemning the officer’s behaviour, calling the reckless discharge of a high-powered rifle “yet another sign of deep disorder” within the Guyana Police Force. The party argues the incident reflects systemic collapse—alleging political interference, weakened supervision, and poor leadership have created an environment where misconduct thrives.

According to APNU, this is not simply about one rogue rank, but an institutional failure to properly train, supervise, and psychologically evaluate armed officers. The party is calling for an independent review of the command structure and fitness standards for ranks deployed across regional divisions.

They further hold the Minister of Home Affairs and the Commissioner of Police responsible for what they describe as a sharp decline in policing standards. APNU is demanding a clear, immediate plan outlining how the Force intends to restore discipline, professionalism, and public trust.

FORCE YET TO RELEASE CRITICAL DETAILS

At the time of publication, the Guyana Police Force has not released a complete account of what transpired before or after the shooting, nor has it disclosed any disciplinary or criminal actions taken against the rank involved.

The Ministry of Home Affairs maintains that rogue officers will face serious consequences, but for many Guyanese, the unanswered questions continue to overshadow the official statements.

WIN PETITIONS CARICOM TO INTERVENE IN THE ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER CRISIS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
