Wednesday, December 3, 2025
WIN PETITIONS CARICOM TO INTERVENE IN THE ELECTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER CRISIS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party has written to CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett requesting urgent regional intervention in what it describes as an unconstitutional delay in electing Guyana’s Leader of the Opposition.

In its letter, WIN accuses the government of “blocking the constitutional process” and argues that the prolonged failure to elect an opposition leader undermines democratic governance. The party is urging CARICOM to “prevail upon” the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, to convene the required meeting to facilitate the election immediately.

WIN says it views CARICOM as a catalyst for democratic stability and is appealing to the regional body for its expertise to help strengthen Guyana’s institutional framework. According to the party, the rights and responsibilities of the opposition—enshrined in the Constitution—cannot be fully upheld without the timely election of a Leader of the Opposition.

Calls for Strengthened Political Conduct

The party is also recommending the adoption of a binding code of ethical political conduct, brokered by CARICOM, to which all major political parties would commit. WIN says such a code would promote respect, tolerance, and issue-based politics, especially at a time when political tensions have deepened.

WIN’s letter points to CARICOM’s historical role in safeguarding democratic norms, including its involvement during Guyana’s 2020 election impasse. The party says that the same “spirit of guardianship” is now urgently needed—not to settle an election dispute, but to ensure that the constitutional process for electing an opposition leader is restored.

“Guyana Is at a Crossroads”

According to WIN, Guyana is facing a pivotal moment. The party warns that continued delay will lead to “deepened division and squandered potential,” and calls on CARICOM to act decisively to prevent Guyana from drifting toward undemocratic governance.

WIN emphasized that Guyanese citizens deserve political stability and functional parliamentary leadership, asserting that democracy itself is at stake.

Previous article
CONSUMERS ARE REMINDED TO KNOW THEIR RIGHTS DURING THE BUSY SHOPPING SEASON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
