SEXISM, RACISM, HOMOPHOBIA? AFC CHAIRMAN SAYS “NOT TRUE”

As internal resignations continue to rock the Alliance For Change (AFC), party Chairman David Patterson is pushing back against damaging allegations of racism, sexism, and homophobia within the party’s ranks.

At a weekly press conference on Friday, Patterson described the AFC as “a free and liberal party,” rejecting claims made by two recently resigned youth leaders—Vice President of the AFC’s youth arm, Youth For Change (YFC), Onix Duncan, and Advisor Dillon Mohamed. The pair, in separate resignation letters, accused the party of creating an unwelcoming environment for diverse voices and alleged that some members were subjected to disrespectful and homophobic behaviour.

Patterson dismissed the allegations, calling them “untrue” and insisting the party has always promoted diversity and tolerance.

“It is hard to think that we can be accused of not being tolerant when we were going to enshrine the right to representation in the constitution,” Patterson said. “While there may be internal issues, personality issues and things like that, overall, as a policy of the party, we have demonstrated inclusion of all races, ethnicities and sexual orientations. We have been at the forefront of that without fear.”

But the internal exits don’t end with Duncan and Mohamed. In recent months, the AFC has seen a wave of resignations from high-profile figures. Three sitting Members of Parliament—Juretha Fernandes, Sherod Duncan, and Deonarine Ramsaroop—have all defected to the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). More recently, Region Ten Vice Chairman Mark Goring handed in his resignation, though Patterson noted Goring gave no official reason for leaving.

Despite the turmoil, Patterson struck a diplomatic tone, saying the party holds no bitterness toward its former members.

“This is a free and liberal party. If a member chooses to resign, while we may be disappointed, we wish them well,” he said. “Our door has never remained closed to former or current members.”

The internal fractures come at a pivotal moment for the AFC. Coalition talks with their former partner, the PNC-led APNU, have collapsed. Both parties have now submitted separate election symbols to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), signaling their intent to contest the September 1, 2025, polls independently. So far, 22 parties have submitted symbols and are expected to submit their Lists of Candidates on July 14.

With accusations of discrimination, collapsing coalitions, and a steady stream of resignations, the AFC now faces an uphill battle to hold ground in a rapidly shifting political landscape.

