TWO BANKS APPROVED AS GUYANA SHIFTS TO DIGITAL TRANSACTIONS

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali has announced that digital wallet services and modern electronic payment systems will soon be introduced in Guyana, with two local banks already approved to begin operating on a new national digital payments platform. The disclosure came during his address at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo 2026, where he said the country’s financial system is transitioning toward fully digital transactions.

“We want our economy to run on a digital backbone,” the President told delegates, signalling a shift toward cash-light commerce and faster electronic transfers. He explained that the Bank of Guyana has completed development of the national payments infrastructure and has already authorised two domestic banks to deploy digital-first services.

“We’ve completed the process at the Central Bank of building out the national payment platform,” Ali said. “Two local banks are ready to go completely on the digital platform … so that we can now have digital wallets, digital payment systems and digital transfers here in Guyana.”

According to the Head of State, the introduction of digital wallets will enable consumers and businesses to make payments, transfer funds and conduct transactions electronically, reducing reliance on physical cash and manual banking processes.

He added that the new systems are expected to become the country’s standard mode of payment as Guyana expands digital infrastructure alongside rapid economic growth.

