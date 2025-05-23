ESSEQUIBO SHOWDOWN SPARKS WALKOUT IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

In a dramatic turn during Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton led his coalition members in a walkout, condemning the Government’s approach to the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela as both exclusionary and disrespectful to democratic norms.

The walkout came after Norton delivered a pointed critique of a government-sponsored motion seeking parliamentary support to denounce Venezuela’s scheduled referendum this weekend, which outrageously includes the proposed annexation of Guyana’s Essequibo region.

While reiterating the Opposition’s longstanding support for Guyana’s sovereignty and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings, Norton said the Government had abandoned the tradition of bipartisan cooperation on the issue, choosing instead to unilaterally draft the motion without input from the Opposition.

“We have consistently supported the Government on this issue and continue to do so. But we will not support a Government that continues to disrespect the people of Guyana by sidelining the Opposition on such a national matter,” Norton stated firmly before exiting the chamber.

Norton emphasized that the motion was inadequate in its current form, lacking key historical references that affirm Guyana’s claim to the Essequibo. These include Venezuela’s own past recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award, and even its issuance of postage stamps depicting Essequibo as Guyanese territory.

“The Government’s motion does not instill hope or provide a clear strategy for the future,” Norton said. “While we support the ICJ route, we know Venezuela has no track record of respecting international rulings. Guyanese deserve to know what comes next.”

The Opposition Leader criticized the administration for failing to mount a public education campaign or any national outreach to Indigenous and border communities most affected by the escalating dispute, especially ahead of Venezuela’s highly contentious vote.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Phillips launched a scathing rebuttal, branding Norton’s speech as “a shameful demonstration of patriotism.”

“A house divided cannot stand,” Phillips declared. “We just witnessed an unpatriotic display from someone paid to serve as Leader of the Opposition. His actions attempt to divide the people of Guyana at a time when unity is paramount.”

This isn’t the first time the Opposition has expressed frustration with how the Government is handling the border situation. They have repeatedly raised concerns about being excluded from critical updates, and about the Foreign Relations Committee of Parliament not being convened to facilitate bipartisan discussions on national security.

The dispute over the Essequibo region dates back to the 19th century, culminating in the 1899 Arbitral Award, which granted the territory to then-British Guiana. For decades, Venezuela recognized the ruling, even reflecting it in maps and educational materials. However, in 1962—on the cusp of Guyana’s independence—Venezuela revived its claim, triggering a long-standing international dispute that persists today.

The ICJ is currently considering the legality of the 1899 Award, and Guyana has consistently received support from CARICOM, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the broader international community. Venezuela, however, has refused to participate meaningfully in the proceedings and continues to make provocative moves, including the upcoming referendum.

