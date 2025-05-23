Friday, May 23, 2025
TWO YEARS LATER: MAHDIA FIRE VICTIMS REMEMBERED, CALLS RENEWED FOR NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Micobie Remembers: Two Years After Mahdia Dorm Fire, Grief and Calls for Reform Persist
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Micobie Village, Region Eight, came to a solemn standstill on Wednesday as relatives, classmates, community members, and government officials gathered to observe the second anniversary of the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire—a tragedy that claimed 20 young lives on May 21, 2023.

In a ceremony marked by songs, poetry, and candlelight vigils, mourners paid tribute to the 19 female students aged 12 to 17, and the 5-year-old boy who died in one of the deadliest school fires in Guyana’s history. The event reflected not only on their lives but also on the enduring grief and resilience of the families and community.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, who was present at the memorial, offered words of comfort and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) renewed its call for May 21 to be designated as “Mahdia Children Fire Victims Day.” In a public statement, the opposition emphasized the need for a permanent national memorial and an annual observance to ensure the tragedy is never forgotten.

“The 20 young lives must not be lost in vain,” the statement read.
“To truly honor them, Guyana must become a safer, more caring place—especially for children and other vulnerable citizens.”

Though the government launched a Commission of Inquiry and reached financial settlements with some families, others have since filed lawsuits seeking additional compensation. There is growing sentiment among advocates that remembrance must be coupled with systemic reform in public safety, child protection, and governance.

According to police investigations, the fire was allegedly started by a 15-year-old female student after a dormitory staff member confiscated her phone. The teen—reportedly suspended in the past for disciplinary breaches—was committed to stand trial in the High Court earlier this year on 20 counts of murder.

Survivors of the fire recounted screams, suffocating smoke, and flames that spread rapidly through the dorm. Some students escaped by breaking windows and leaping to safety, while others were overcome by smoke and fire.

As families continue their search for closure, the call is clear: remembrance must be matched by accountability and meaningful change.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
