HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALI WARNS IRAN CONFLICT COULD DRIVE FOOD AND FUEL PRICES HIGHER
ArticlesBUSINESSNewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALI WARNS IRAN CONFLICT COULD DRIVE FOOD AND FUEL PRICES HIGHER

By HGPTV
0
1168

HGP Nightly News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali is warning that the ongoing conflict involving Iran could have serious long-term consequences for global fuel, food, shipping and agricultural costs, with direct implications for Guyana and the wider Caribbean.

The President said the effects of the war are not limited to the immediate destruction being seen overseas, but extend to the global systems that support energy, food production and trade. “The consequences of this war is not short term,” Ali said, noting that the world is already facing disruption in fuel, refined products, gas, petrochemicals, fertiliser, glass, minerals and other parts of the energy ecosystem.

Ali described the situation as a major global energy crisis, saying it has created what he called “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” He pointed specifically to the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a narrow but critical waterway through which a major share of global oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, fertiliser and other energy-linked shipments passes daily.

According to the President, the disruption has caused “widespread volatility” and “supply chain shocks,” especially for countries that depend on imported fuel, gas, fertiliser and refined products. He said policymakers must understand the seriousness of the moment and “stop monkeying themselves around as if we are operating in a normative environment.”

Ali also warned that the crisis could worsen food insecurity across the world. Citing international projections, he said the conflict could push “45 million additional people into acute hunger by mid-2026,” potentially leading to record levels of global hunger.

The President said fertiliser prices are also rising sharply, with serious consequences for farmers and food systems. “This is what farmers, the food ecosystem, and governments will be faced with,” he said, adding that higher fertiliser, fuel and shipping costs will eventually affect food prices and other basic goods.

On oil prices, Ali said crude prices have surged far beyond pre-conflict levels, while transport, maritime insurance, pilotage fees and risk allowances for shipping workers have also increased. “Understand the multiplier effect of all of this on the global economy,” he warned.

Turning to the region, Ali said Latin America and the Caribbean are highly vulnerable because of their dependence on imported fuel for power generation, agriculture, tourism and transport. He noted that the aviation sector is already adding fuel surcharges, which could affect tourism-dependent countries.

For Guyana, the President said the Government has removed excise taxes on fuel imports, describing the country as “one of the few countries” and possibly the only one in the region to take that step. However, he cautioned that Guyana remains exposed to global pressures through shipping costs, imported goods, fertiliser prices and regional economic impacts.

Previous article
MILLIONS LOST AS FIRE DESTROYS UPPER FLAT OF CUMMINGS STREET HOME
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID